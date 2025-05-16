AEEE 2025 results to be out today, CSAP counselling registration begins

AEEE 2025: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is set to announce the Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) Engineering results today, May 16.

Students appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into the University’s BTech programmes offered at its different campuses, including Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, and Nagercoil.

How to check AEEE 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AEEE 2025 results:

Visit the official website — amrita.edu

On the home page, check for the AEEE 2025 results.

Then enter the required login credentials.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Students can download and save for future reference.

AEEE Result 2025: University begins Centralised Seat Allotment Process

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th results 2025 to be out today at pseb.ac.in, steps to download The University has already started the Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) for JEE-based applicants and AEEE 2025 attendees. Students who clear the AEEE exam results can register and participate in the online counselling process to get admission to the preferred BTech branches and campuses based on their AEEE ranks, JEE Mains 2025 scores, and academic preferences.

AEEE Result: Admission opens for all seven campuses

Candidates can register for the allotment process using the official portal, aeee.amrita.edu and select multiple branches across the seven campuses.

Also Read

There would be multiple rounds in the seat allotment process to ensure flexibility and transparency. Both AEEE 2025 rank holders and JEE Mains 2025 applicants are eligible to participate in the CSAP. The University also waived off 75 per cent fee for all BTech branches.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process All the interested candidates are advised to regularly visit the BTech admission portal for latest updates on at allotment schedules, document verification, and fee payment instructions.

AEEE 2025: Scholarships for BTech students

There would be scholarships for BTech students based on their performance in the international Olympiad. This scholarship aims to support students with exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills. This scholarship encourages them to pursue their higher education.

It allows qualifying students from all branches of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for 85 per cent of seats in BTech programmes. The first year scholarships are based on the admission exam rank in AEEE or JEE Mains. Thereafter, the Scholarships are dependent on the cumulative grade point average (CGPA).