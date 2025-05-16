PSEB 10th Toppers' List 2025: Perfect score hat-trick by girls, hit 650/650

PSEB 10th Toppers’ List 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 10th results 2025 today, May 16.

This year, a total of 277,746 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,65,548 successfully passed the exam, bringing the overall pass percentage to 95.61%.

The board has also released the toppers’ list 2025 along with the PSEB 10th results 2025. It also shared toppers’ names, marks and other important details.

PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Toppers' list

This year, three girls topped the PSEB Class 12th board exams and secured a perfect score, i.e., 100 per cent. check PSEB Topper List here:

Akshnoor Kaur from Faridkot (650 out of 650 marks)

Ratinderdeep Kaur from Muktsar (650 out of 650 marks)

Arshdeep Kaur from Malerkotla (650 out of 650 marks)

School-wise pass percentage

Here's the school-wise pass percentage:

Government schools: 95.47 per cent

95.47 per cent Non-government schools: 96.96 per cent

96.96 per cent Aided schools: 91.72 per cent

Girls have outperformed boys in the PSEB Class 10 results 2025, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 96.85%, compared to 94.50% among boys. Transgender candidates also made their mark, recording a pass rate of 50%.

PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Supplementary examination

Candidates who failed in one or two subjects in the Punjab Board 10th exam can appear in the supplementary examination. The Punjab Board is likely to conduct these supplementary exams in June or July 2025. The board will share more details about these exams soon.

PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Here is the list of details mentioned on the PSEB 10th marksheet:

Student's Name,

Father's Name,

Mother's Name,

Roll Number,

Registration Number

Subjects,

Marks Scored,

Passing Marks, and

Maximum Marks.

How to check PSEB 10th results 2025 via SMS?

Students who have internet connectivity issues in their region can check their PSEB 10th results 2025 via SMS. All they have to type is PB10 followed by the roll number 5676750. The board will share your PSEB 10th results mobile number through SMS.