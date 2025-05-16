Home / Education / News / PSEB 10th Toppers' List 2025: Perfect score hat-trick by girls, hit 650/650

PSEB 10th Toppers' List 2025: Perfect score hat-trick by girls, hit 650/650

Punjab Board released PSEB Class 10th results 2025 today along with the toppers' list. Girls outperformed boys this year, and even three girls topped by securing perfect marks

Students, education, job
PSEB Class 10th results 2025 out: Check toppers' list
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PSEB 10th Toppers’ List 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 10th results 2025 today, May 16.
 
This year, a total of 277,746 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,65,548 successfully passed the exam, bringing the overall pass percentage to 95.61%.
 
The board has also released the toppers’ list 2025 along with the PSEB 10th results 2025. It also shared toppers’ names, marks and other important details.

PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Toppers' list

This year, three girls topped the PSEB Class 12th board exams and secured a perfect score, i.e., 100 per cent. check PSEB Topper List here:
  • Akshnoor Kaur from Faridkot (650 out of 650 marks)
  • Ratinderdeep Kaur from Muktsar (650 out of 650 marks)
  • Arshdeep Kaur from Malerkotla (650 out of 650 marks)
ALSO READ: PSEB 10th results 2025 declared today at pseb.ac.in, steps to download

School-wise pass percentage

Here's the school-wise pass percentage:

Also Read

PSEB 10th results 2025 declared today at pseb.ac.in, steps to download

Punjab police busts Pakistan based narco-smuggling module; 1 held

Punjab to offer subsidy for setting up paddy straw-based boilers: Minister

Spurious liquor deaths: Punjab Police seizes 600 litres of methanol

Schools to reopen in Punjab's border districts from May 14 after closure

  • Government schools: 95.47 per cent
  • Non-government schools: 96.96 per cent
  • Aided schools: 91.72 per cent
Girls have outperformed boys in the PSEB Class 10 results 2025, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 96.85%, compared to 94.50% among boys. Transgender candidates also made their mark, recording a pass rate of 50%. 

PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Supplementary examination

Candidates who failed in one or two subjects in the Punjab Board 10th exam can appear in the supplementary examination. The Punjab Board is likely to conduct these supplementary exams in June or July 2025. The board will share more details about these exams soon. 

PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Here is the list of details mentioned on the PSEB 10th marksheet:
  • Student's Name, 
  • Father's Name, 
  • Mother's Name, 
  • Roll Number,
  • Registration Number
  • Subjects, 
  • Marks Scored,
  • Passing Marks, and 
  • Maximum Marks.

How to check PSEB 10th results 2025 via SMS?

Students who have internet connectivity issues in their region can check their PSEB 10th results 2025 via SMS. All they have to type is PB10 followed by the roll number 5676750. The board will share your PSEB 10th results mobile number through SMS.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HBSE exams 2025: Haryana Class 10th result to be released soon at website

TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 out at tnresults.nic.in; Girls outshine boys

AEEE 2025 results to be out today, CSAP counselling registration begins

SSC GD Result 2025: Merit list, scorecard, cut-off soon at official website

CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process

Topics :Punjabboard examsexam results

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story