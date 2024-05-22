Home / Education / News / SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024: Symbiosis declares results on set-test.org

SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024: Symbiosis declares results on set-test.org

Today, May 22, 2024, the SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024 results were posted online at the official website of Symbiosis International University (SIU) at set-test.org

gavel law cases
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2024) and the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2024) were announced by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) on May 22.
The results were posted online by Symbiosis International University (SIU). Students who have appeared in the Law, UG and Engineering entrance examinations may access their scorecards from set-test.org.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The university conducted the three entrance tests in two sessions, holding the SEAT, SLAT and SITEEE 2024 test 1 on Sunday, May 5, while the test 2 took place on Saturday, May 11.
Applicants need to sign in at the SET portal utilizing their SLAT registration number and password to get to the results. The SLAT 2024 test was conducted in two stages. The first phase of the test was held on May 5, while SLAT exam 2 was conducted on May 11 in online mode.

SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024: How to download results?

Candidates can view their SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024 results by the following steps:
Sign in to set-test.org.
Press on the SET, SLAT, SITEEE scorecard link provided on the home page
Login utilising the exam ID and password.
The result will displayed on the screen
View all the details carefully and download the SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024 scorecard for later. 

SLAT 2024 result: Details mentioned 

    • Students can search the given details on the SLAT scorecards:
    • Student's name and roll number      
    • Marks given by the candidate     
    • Provisional qualification status      
    • Category of candidate      
    • Subject-wise break up of marks      
    • All India rank. 

What will be the procedure after SLAT results 2024?

Post the announcement of SLAT 2024 results, the admission cycle is held by every law school independently. Shortlisted applicants are welcomed for the interview round. The SLAT personal interview contains 30% weightage in the overall selection procedure, though, the leftover 70% weightage is provided to the SLAT score. 
Online mode will be used for the SLAT interview round. In this round, candidates will be evaluated on their general awareness and communication skills. Each institute will release merit lists containing the names of the successful candidates following the SLAT PI round.

What is SET?

The SET test is for admission to BBA, BBA (Media Management) BCA, BBA (information Technology), BA (Mass Communication) , BSC (Economics), BSC (Applied Statistics and Data Science), BBA (Dual Degree, Honours/Honours with Research) courses. 
Admission to BA-LLB (Hons), BBA-LLB (Hons), BA-LLB, and BBA-LLB courses requires passing the SLAT. The SITEEE test is for admission to different BTech courses presented by institutes affiliated to Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Also Read

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

India vs Australia 2024 Test series full schedule, match timings, streaming

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: India register biggest win, take 2-1 lead

National Award To Teachers 2024: MoE invites nominations; how to apply

AP Inter Supply 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year hall tickets to be out today

'English is a game changer': CUET UG 2023 topper who scored 788 out of 800

MSBSHSE 2024: Maharashtra class 12th result out with 93.37 pass percentage

Mizoram HSSLC 2024: MBSE class 12 result declared at mbse.edu.in

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SymbiosisUniversityexam resultseducation

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story