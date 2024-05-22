SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024: Symbiosis declares results on set-test.org

The results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2024) and the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2024) were announced by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) on May 22.

The results were posted online by Symbiosis International University (SIU). Students who have appeared in the Law, UG and Engineering entrance examinations may access their scorecards from set-test.org.

The university conducted the three entrance tests in two sessions, holding the SEAT, SLAT and SITEEE 2024 test 1 on Sunday, May 5, while the test 2 took place on Saturday, May 11.

Applicants need to sign in at the SET portal utilizing their SLAT registration number and password to get to the results. The SLAT 2024 test was conducted in two stages. The first phase of the test was held on May 5, while SLAT exam 2 was conducted on May 11 in online mode.

SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024: How to download results?

Candidates can view their SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024 results by the following steps:

Sign in to set-test.org.

Press on the SET, SLAT, SITEEE scorecard link provided on the home page

Login utilising the exam ID and password.

The result will displayed on the screen

View all the details carefully and download the SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2024 scorecard for later.

SLAT 2024 result: Details mentioned

• Students can search the given details on the SLAT scorecards:

• Student's name and roll number

• Marks given by the candidate

• Provisional qualification status

• Category of candidate

• Subject-wise break up of marks

• All India rank.

What will be the procedure after SLAT results 2024?

Post the announcement of SLAT 2024 results, the admission cycle is held by every law school independently. Shortlisted applicants are welcomed for the interview round. The SLAT personal interview contains 30% weightage in the overall selection procedure, though, the leftover 70% weightage is provided to the SLAT score.

Online mode will be used for the SLAT interview round. In this round, candidates will be evaluated on their general awareness and communication skills. Each institute will release merit lists containing the names of the successful candidates following the SLAT PI round.

What is SET?

The SET test is for admission to BBA, BBA (Media Management) BCA, BBA (information Technology), BA (Mass Communication) , BSC (Economics), BSC (Applied Statistics and Data Science), BBA (Dual Degree, Honours/Honours with Research) courses.

Admission to BA-LLB (Hons), BBA-LLB (Hons), BA-LLB, and BBA-LLB courses requires passing the SLAT. The SITEEE test is for admission to different BTech courses presented by institutes affiliated to Symbiosis International (Deemed University).