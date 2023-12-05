SSC CGL 2023 final result declared, here is how to check and cut-off list

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2023. The result of the Tier-II examination is out now, and the examination was held in Computer-Based Mode on October 26 and 27, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Tier-II examination can check their results on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the board declared the result of the Tier-I results on September 19, 2023.

According to the examination guidelines, candidates were shortlisted for further evaluation, as per the aggregate performance in Section I and Section II of Paper I of the Tier-II Exam.

Then comes the evaluation process, which includes Section III, which comprises a Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) Module and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for all the posts, excluding Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade II. Those candidates who failed to qualify in Section I and Section II were ineligible for Section III evaluation.

The commission, through official notification, informed that two debarred candidates' results have yet to be processed while the SSC CGL results in 2023 of 10 candidates were withheld due to different reasons.

Cut off marks for different categories Categories Cut-off Marks SC 252 ST 241 OBC 271 EWS 265 UR 287 ESM 223 OH 234 HH 172 VH 228 PwD-Other 134

Candidates from various other categories qualifying for the UR cut-off have been appropriately categorised along with the UR candidates mentioned above.

As per the commission's notice, option-cum-preference was collected online from candidates who appeared in Tier II. A total of 52092 candidates have submitted their preferences online and are now in the next phase of the selection process.

It is important to qualify Tier-II, Paper-I, Section-III, Module-I (CKT), and Module-II (DEST) to secure a position in the final result, with Module I and Module II being of a qualifying nature.

How to check detailed cut-off marks? To check the complete breakdown of cut-off marks, candidates need to visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

How to check the SSC CGL final result 2023? Here are the steps to check SSC CGL final result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, check for the result section and click on it to get the dropdown menu. Step 3: On the dropdown menu check for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) and click on it. Step 4: On the next page opened, check for the Final Result of CGL 2023 and click on the link. Step 5: On the result page, you need to fill in your details such as Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 6: Once you have successfully entered the necessary details, you will get your SSC CGL final result on your screen.

Step 7: You can download and take a printout of your result for future reference.