SSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Check region-wise status of tier 1 admit cards

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2024) admit cards for multiple regions. Applicants who have applied for the CGL 2024 examination can download their admit card through the official website ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2024 will be conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, across the country. How to download SSC CGL admit cards 2024? Here are the simple steps to download the SSC CGL admit cards 2024: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Check for the admit card tab and click on it.

Select the exam date - CGL tier 1.

Provide login details and hit the submit button.

You can check and download your admit card. SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise update Here is the region-wise SSC CGL admit card update:

Northern region: admit card awaited

admit card awaited Eastern region: Admit card awaited

Admit card awaited Southern region: Admit card awaited.

Admit card awaited. Karnataka Kerala region: Exam date, time, city details shared with candidates

Exam date, time, city details shared with candidates MPR region: Admit card released

Admit card released Central region: Admit card released

Admit card released Western region: Admit card released

Admit card released North West region: Admit card released

Admit card released North East region: Admit card released

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2024

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will have objective type multiple choice questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section contains 25 questions with a maximum of 50 marks for each subject.

The examination will be available in Hindi and English, except English comprehension section. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024: Highlights

Candidates should carry their SSC CGL admit card and valid photo ID to the exam centre. Report at the exam centres with at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time. Here are the important information about SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024

Name of Exam Body: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Name of Exam: Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2024

Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2024 Post Name: Group B and Group C

Group B and Group C SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2024: From 9th September to 26th September 2024

From 9th September to 26th September 2024 Official website: ssc.gov.in

What are the details mentioned on your SSC CGL admit cards 2024?

Here are the details mentioned in your SSC CGL admit cards:

Name of Candidate

Father's Name

Date of Birth

Registration Number

Exam Name & Date

Exam Timings

Name and Address of Examination Centre

Instructions to reach the exam centre

Important Instructions

The SSC CGL examination is one of the popular exams conducted to recruit eligible candidates for various Group B and C posts. There are 17,727 posts available. The Tier 1 exam will be conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024.