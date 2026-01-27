The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to announce the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result around mid-January in light of past trends. Candidates who took the recruitment exam between November 12 and November 30 can use the official website, ssc.gov.in, which is available in PDF format, to check their qualifying status.

The Tier 2 (descriptive) exam will be open to those who meet the minimal cut-off requirements established by the authorities. SSC intends to fill 3,131 Group C positions this year. The authorities have 'not yet' provided an official date and time for the SSC CHSL result 2025 Tier 1.

How to check the SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1? · Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. · On the homepage, search for the CHSL Tier 1 Result link available. · A PDF will be showcased on the screen. · Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number. · Download and save it for later reference. SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 expected soon? Although it has 'not' been formally confirmed yet, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result date is anticipated to be revealed shortly. Results are anticipated towards the last week of January or early February for a number of reasons.

ALSO READ: CBSE Admit Cards 2026: Class 10th, 12th hall tickets to be released soon When announcing CHSL Tier-1 results, SSC typically adheres to a set schedule, which is typically 6–8 weeks after the exams. Releasing the results in January or early February is consistent with SSC's previous schedules because the Tier-1 exam was administered in November. What are the factors affecting the SSC CHSL Cut-off 2026? · Number of test takers · Overall difficulty level of the question paper · Normalisation process · Level of competition in a particular year

· Number of vacancies ALSO READ: Bank holiday today: Are SBI, BOB, Canara Bank and others closed? · Category-wise reservation policies. What is next after the SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1? The SSC cannot move forward with the Tier-2 exam until the Tier-1 results are announced. To maintain the recruitment timeline, the Commission usually releases the Tier-1 results just before the dates of the Tier-2 exam. Additionally, applicants were allowed to raise objections, the answer key procedure was completed, the provisional answer key was made public, and the objection window has now closed. The next required step is to prepare the results.