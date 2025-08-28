SSC CHT final result 2024 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 marksheet. Candidates who took the 2024 Combined Hindi Translators Examination can access their Paper 2 results on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

The official release states that between August 27 and September 12, 2025, candidates can access their individual scores on the Commission's website by entering their registered ID and password. Since the scorecards and marks will not be accessible after the previously stated time restriction, candidates can print them.

The date of the Paper 2 exam was March 29, 2025. The result was made public on July 25, 2025.

SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks: Steps to check the result Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. Step 2: On the home page, press the login link. Step 3: Press submit after entering your login information. Step 4: Your grades will be displayed after you're finished. Step 5: Download the page and check the marks. Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later. What are the SSC CHT exams? For the purpose of choosing applicants for different Hindi translation jobs in the Indian government, the Staff Selection Commission Combined Hindi Translators (SSC CHT) exam is a competitive recruitment test.

Since applicants will eventually be in charge of interpreting official texts and government documents, the main objective of the SSC CHT is to assess their linguistic competency and translation skills. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (SSC JHT) exam is another name for the test. For Group B' non-gazetted positions in various ministries, departments, and organisations, qualified applicants are hired: • Junior Hindi Translator • Senior Hindi Translator • Junior Translator Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator). Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator). SSC CHT recruitment: Selection process There are two primary papers on the SSC CHT exam: