UPSSSC PET 2025 exam city slip released, check complete details at website

UPSSSC has announced exam district details for PET 2025, while admit cards will be issued later on the official website. The PET exam is scheduled for Sept 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 UP districts

UPSSSC PET 2025 exam city slip released
UPSSSC PET 2025 exam city slip released Today at Official website
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Aug 27 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2025 city slip, admit card link OUT: The UPSSSC PET 2025 city slip for registered candidates was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. It is available for download on the official website for candidates. To download the UPSSSC PET 2025 city slip online, they needed their date of birth and registration number. 
 
The UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card download link was also made available by the administration, however only candidates whose applications were accepted may obtain it. The admission card is a necessary document that the candidate must bring to the exam centre. Entry to the exam centre will not be allowed without an admit card. The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on September 6 and 7, 2025. 

What are the steps to download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card link
Step 3: Now, press on the admit card link
Step 4: In the login page, fill in the registration number and password
Step 5: The UPSSSC admit card will be showcased on the screen
Step 7: Download the admit card and also get a printout of it.  

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Date

The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on September 6 and 7, 2025.  

UPSSSC PET 2025: Job opportunities after clearing the exam

    • Revenue Lekhpal
    • Women Health Worker
    • Agricultural Technical Assistant
    • Forest Guard
    • Laboratory Technician
    • Junior Assistant
    • UPSSSC Netra Parikshak Adhikari
    • Auditor
    • UPSSSC Assistant Accountant
    • Sugarcane Supervisor
    • X-ray Technician, etc. 

UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card: Details mentioned on hall ticket

The UPSSSC PET call letter will comprise the details such as candidates name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, gender, reporting time,  photograph, exam date, shift timing, instruction for the exam day, etc.

Important note on UPSSSC PET 2025 admit cards

In its announcement, UPSSSC made it clear that the exam district information slip is not the same as the admit card. Candidates must bring their valid admission card to the exam centre in order to take the exam.
 
The commission also stated that candidates are receiving the admission card download link and exam district information via their registered email addresses. Candidates can use the provided link to get the admission cards as soon as they are formally made available on the UPSSSC website.

Eligibility criteria for UPSSSC PET 2025

Candidates must have completed high school or an equivalent qualification in order to take the PET exam. As of July 1, 2025, the minimum age requirement is between 18 and 40 years old.

What should a candidate do if they are 'unable' to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates should first make sure they are entering the correct login information if they are having trouble downloading the UPSSSC PET admission card. The candidate should email the official email address or call the UPSSSC helpline for assistance if the problem continues. 
 
Before assisting with the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card download, the authorities may ask for information such as the candidate's name, registration number, and other pertinent facts to confirm their identification.
 

Aug 27 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

