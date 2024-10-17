Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 to be announced today at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the results of the Group C and D recruitment exams today, on October 17. Those who took the recruitment exam can download their results by going to hssc.gov.in, the HSSC's official website. The results for Haryana CET groups C and D will be revealed today before his oath-taking ceremony, according to information provided by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking at a BJP meeting in Panchkula on October 16, he affirmed the date of the results. He stated, ''I announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take the oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be announced today, October 17.''





Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

• Reach to the link to the 'Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024'

• It will route you to a login page where you need to fill in your registration number and password

More From This Section

• Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 will showcased on the screen

• Download and save Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 for future use.

Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024: Insights

The state's policy of giving Haryana residents five extra marks was challenged in a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana court, which caused the Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 to be postponed from their original date of Monday, October 14. According to HSSC officials, the application of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections was another factor in delaying the results.

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav stated on the matter, “The delay in releasing the results is unfortunate, but the authorities are working diligently to ensure accuracy and fairness. We understand the concerns of those awaiting the results, and we urge everyone to remain patient. It will be published soon, and candidates should only trust information from official sources.” This recruitment drive is being done to employ 24,800 openings in the state government departments.