Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Class 12 results 2025 released today at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board 12th (+2) HSE results 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2025 released today at 9 am. Students can check and download their results through the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Exam results
Representative Image (ANI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, declared the Tamil Nadu 12th results 2025 today, May 8, at 9 am.
 
Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the TN HSC Class 12 results 2025 at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.
 
Students can check and download their Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination marksheets at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
 
This year, over 8.2 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams conducted from March 3 to March 25 across 3,316 centres. 

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2025: Pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 95.03 per cent, slightly higher than last year's 94.56 per cent.

TN HSC Class 12 results 2025: Official websites

Here's the offiicial websites to cehck TN HSC Class 12 results 2025:

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in

How to check and download TN HSC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TN HSC results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘TN HSC Result 2025’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials, registration number and date of birth.
  • Your marksheet will appear on the screen.
  • Students can download and save a copy for future reference.

How to check Tamil Nadu 12th results 2025 through SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Tamil Nadu 12th results 2025 through SMS:
  • Type TNHSC Registration Number
  • Send it to 09282232585.
  • Once the results are out, students will receive their mark sheet by text message.

How to get TN HSC results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Here's how to get TN HSC results 2025 via DigiLocker:
  • Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in
  • Log in using your credentials, i.e., username and password.
  • Link your Aadhaar card to DigiLocker if not already done.
  • Check for the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ link and click on it.
  • Then select Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu.
  • Select Class 12 marksheet and enter your registration number and year.
  • Students can download and take a printout of their marksheet for future reference.

TN HSE (+2) results 2025: Passing marks

Students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks to clear the Tamil Nadu Class 12th exams. Students who fail to secure the minimum marks can appear for supplementary exams. The board will release more information about the supplementary examination soon.

TN HSE (+2) results 2025: Revaluation and rechecking

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for revaluation and rechecking. The board will soon release official dates and detailed guidelines for these processes.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

