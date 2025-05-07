Home / Education / News / WB HS Toppers List 2025: Bardhaman's Rupayan Paul tops with 99.4 per cent

WB HS Toppers List 2025: Bardhaman's Rupayan Paul tops with 99.4 per cent

WB HS results 2025 have been released. Rupayan Paul, who hails from the Purba Bardhaman district, topped the exam with 99.4 per cent

WB HS Topper List 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WB HS results 2025. Apart from the WB board Class 12th results 2025, the board also announced the WB HS Toppers' names, marks and other important details.

WB HS Toppers List 2025: Check Top 3 toppers of WB HS results 2025

Here are the top 3 students of WB HS results 2025:
  • Rupayan Paul – From Bardhaman, topped the WB HS results 2025, scoring 99.4%.
  • Tushar Debnath – From Bashihart High School, Cooch Behar, secured 99.2% with 496 marks, ranked 2nd.
  • Rajarshi Adhikari – From Arambagh High School, Hooghly, scored 99% with 495 marks, placed 3rd.

West Bengal 10th Toppers List 2025: Top-performing districts' names

Here are the top-performing districts:
  • Purba Medinipur: 95.74 per cent
  • North 24 Parganas: 93.53 per cent
  • Kolkata: 93.43 per cent
This year, a total of 4,82,946 regular candidates registered for the WBCHSE Class 12 Uchha Madhyamik Exams 2025, out of which 4,73,919 appeared for the examination.
 
The overall pass percentage for West Bengal Class 12 HS results 2025 is 90.79 per cent, where boys recorded 92.38 per cent while female students recorded 88.18 per cent. 

How to check WB HS Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download WB HS Result 2025:
  • Visit the official website, result.wb.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the WBCHSE HS Result 2025.
  • Students need to enter their login credentials on the new page.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

WB HS results 2025

The WBCHSE 12th result 2025 is also available for download from 2 pm. Students can check their results. 

WB HS Result 2025 Live: Grading System

The West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2025 follows a grade system, where:
  • 90-100%: Distinction
  • 70-89%: A Grade
  • 60-69%: First Division
 
