Teacher strength in India crosses 10 mn in 2024-25, dropout rate declines

The Ministry of Education on Thursday said the number of teachers crossed the 10 million mark in India during 2024-25, marking a 6.7 per cent rise compared to 2022-23.

"For the first time in any academic year, since the beginning of the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), the total number of teachers has crossed the 1 crore mark in 2024–25. The increase in teacher numbers is a critical step toward improving student-teacher ratios, ensuring quality education, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability," the ministry said in the UDISE+ 2024-25 report.

The Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) also improved to 10 at the foundational stage, 13 at the preparatory level, 17 in middle grades and 21 at the secondary stage, against the National Education Policy’s (NEP) recommended 30:1, the ministry added.