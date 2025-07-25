Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary results 2025 : Today, July 25, 2025, the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary result 2025 was made public by the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE). You may find the Tamil Nadu HSC supplementary result 2025 at tnresults.nic.in.

To view the Tamil Nadu Plus Two supplementary result 2025, students must input their registration number and date of birth on the state board's official website.

How to check TN 12th supplementary results 2025?

• Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in/

• Press on the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam result 2025 link

• Fill in the roll number and date of birth.

• TN 12th supplementary results 2025 will be showcased.

• Download and take a printout of the result for later use.

TN 12th results 2025: Insights

In May, the results of the standard Tamil Nadu 12th exams were made public. Of the 792,494 students who showed up this year, 419,316 were female and 373,178 were male. A total of 753,142 students passed the test, 405472 of whom were female and 347670 of whom were male. 95.03 per cent was the overall pass rate. Students passed the TNDGE HSE +2 exams with a 95.03 per cent pass rate this year.

On May 8, 2025, the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2025 was released by the TN board. The Tamil Nadu 12th supplement exams for 2025 were administered by the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) between June 25 and July 2, 2025. The overall pass rate for the TN HSC exam 2025 stood at 95.03 per cent. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam 2025 was conducted between March 3 and March 25, 2025.

TN 12th supplementary results 2025: Overview

The exact timing is not yet known though the result release is planned for the afternoon. It further stated that the application deadline for recounting and revaluation will be revealed later. To view the TN HSE +2 extra result marks memo, candidates must enter their registration number or roll number and password.

According to DGE, applicants can register by paying ₹275 per subject at the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in the relevant district on July 28 and 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., if they would like a copy of the supply exam answer sheets.

According to DGE, the date for downloading the answer sheet copy via the website will be announced later. Only candidates who request a copy of their answer sheet will be eligible to apply for recounting or revaluation later.