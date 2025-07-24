SSC MTS 2025 registration for over 8K posts ends soon, details inside

From July 29 to July 31, 2025, the correcting facility will be accessible when the SSC MTS apply online link is deactivated. 1,075 Havaldar positions are up for grabs in the SSC MTS exam, according to the Commission. Other SSC MTS job openings will be announced later.

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in

• Last date for payment of fees - July 25, 2025 (11 pm)

• Last date to submit application- July 24, 2025 (11 pm)

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the "Apply" link under the SSC MTS 2025 section.

Step 3: If you're a new user, press on ‘Register Now’ to begin the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Step 4: Finish the OTR by providing all the needed details.

Step 5: After registration, log in utilising your registration number and password.

Step 6: Route to the ‘MTS/Havaldar 2025’ tab and press on ‘Apply Now’.

Step 7: Enter the necessary details, upload your photograph, and essential documents.

Step 8: Complete the SSC MTS application form and make the payment of the application fee online.

Step 9: Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for later reference.