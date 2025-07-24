Home / Education / News / SSC MTS 2025 registration for over 8K posts ends soon, details inside

SSC MTS 2025 registration for over 8K posts ends soon, details inside

SSC MTS 2025 application process will end today on July 24. The exam is scheduled to be held from Sept 20 to Oct 24. So, candidates must fill up the application form online on the official website

SSC MTS 2025 registration
SSC MTS 2025 registration. Photo: Shutterstock
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
On July 24, 2025, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application period for SSC MTS at 11 p.m. Before the deadline, candidates who meet the eligibility requirements must fill up the SSC MTS online form at ssc.gov.in, the official website. Candidates should be aware that the One Time Registration (OTR) process is now Aadhaar-enabled when completing the SSC MTS application form.
 
From July 29 to July 31, 2025, the correcting facility will be accessible when the SSC MTS apply online link is deactivated. 1,075 Havaldar positions are up for grabs in the SSC MTS exam, according to the Commission. Other SSC MTS job openings will be announced later.

SSC MTS Recruitment: Important Dates

Last date to submit application- July 24, 2025 (11 pm)
Last date for payment of fees - July 25, 2025 (11 pm)
SSC MTS application correction window- July 29 to 31, 2025
SSC MTS Admit Card- September 2025
SSC MTS Exam Date 2025 (Paper I)- September 20 to October 24 2025. 

SSC MTS recruitment 2025: Vacancies 

Vacancy Details: Total Vacancies- 8326
MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff): 4887 posts
Havaldar in CBIC & CBN: 3439 posts.

SSC MTS registration process online 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the "Apply" link under the SSC MTS 2025 section.
Step 3: If you're a new user, press on ‘Register Now’ to begin the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.
Step 4: Finish the OTR by providing all the needed details.
Step 5: After registration, log in utilising your registration number and password.
Step 6: Route to the ‘MTS/Havaldar 2025’ tab and press on ‘Apply Now’.
Step 7: Enter the necessary details, upload your photograph, and essential documents.
Step 8: Complete the SSC MTS application form and make the payment of the application fee online.
Step 9: Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for later reference.

SSC MTS registration process 2025: Eligibility 

Eligibility Criteria: Should have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board
Age limit- Age must be between 18 and 25 years (some posts allow up to 27 years). Age relaxation is given for specific reserved categories as per government rules
Application Fee: Rs 100 for general candidates. Free for women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen.

SSC MTS Application Form 2025: Details required

Educational Qualification
Three Preferences for Exam Centre
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Gender
Date of Birth
Category
Candidate’s Name
Permanent Address
Email ID
Class X Board Name
Class X Roll Number
Class X Passing Year
Level of Educational Qualification
ID Proof Number
Mobile Number.

SSC MTS exams 2025: What next?

From July 29 to July 31, 2025, the SSC MTS 2025 application correction link will be operational. To use the MTS application correction feature, candidates must log in using their SSC OTR number. They must also pay the designated fees to make any modifications.
 
The selection process has Computer-Based Test (CBT) – Paper 1 and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) – for Havaldar openings.
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

