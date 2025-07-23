UP board 2025-26: UPMSP releases academic calendar for 10th, 12th exams

UP board 2025-26 Calender: The academic calendar for classes 10 and 12 for 2025–2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The official announcement states that the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will take place in January 2026, while the UP Board 2026 exams will take place in February 2026. The board has announced the pre-board exam dates in addition to the annual exam dates.

By going to the official website, upmsp.edu.in, students, parents, and school administrators can view the UPMSP academic schedule for 2025. For regular students, the board has begun the registration process for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams in 2026. Applications for pupils in high school and intermediate classes must be submitted by August 5, 2025.

UP Board 2025–26: Key academic and exam dates Academic session begins: April 1, 2025 First monthly MCQ test: Second week of May 2025 Descriptive monthly test: Last week of July 2025 Half-yearly practical exams: Last week of September 2025 Half-yearly written exams: Second & third week of October 2025 Mark uploading deadline (Half-yearly): First week of November 2025 Monthly MCQ test: Last week of November 2025 Descriptive test: Last week of December 2025 Syllabus completion for all classes: First week of January 2026 Class 12 pre-board practicals: Second week of January 2026