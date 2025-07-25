Home / Education / News / JPSC Result 2023: Ashish Akshat tops, 342 candidates clear the exam

JPSC Result 2023: Ashish Akshat tops, 342 candidates clear the exam

The JPSC has declared the final result of the JPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. The final list of selected candidates is now available on the official website at www.jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Recruitment Result 2023
Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
JPSC 2023 result Out: The final results of the 2023 Combined Civil Service Examination have been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). On the official website at jpsc.gov.in, candidates can view the JPSC Civil Service final result. The names, application numbers, categories, and services assigned to the shortlisted candidates have been disclosed by the commission.
 
With the announcement of the JPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 final result, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has concluded a long-awaited recruitment cycle in which more than 7,000 applicants vied for 342 coveted government positions.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Timeline of the process

February 2024 – Notification announced for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023
22 April 2024 – Preliminary result out; 7011 candidates qualified
22–24 June 2024 – Mains exam conducted in Ranchi
21 May 2025 – Mains result declared; 864 candidates shortlisted for interviews
July 25, 2025 – Final results released.

How to check JPSC 2023 Final Result?

1. Visit the official website at https://jpsc.gov.in
2. Press on the link titled "Final Result - JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023"
3. A PDF with the list of chosen candidates will be showcased
4. Use Ctrl + F to find your name or roll number
5. Download the PDF for later reference.

JPSC 2023  Toppers List

342 applicants were deemed successful by the JPSC, precisely equal the number of positions that were advertised. Deputy Collector, DSP, State Tax Officer, and other important administrative positions were among those for which recruitment was conducted. 
 
Based on the combined performance in the Mains Exam and Interview phases, the result has been prepared. Ashish Akshat was one of the top-ranked applicants in the state civil services test, followed by: 
 
Ashish Akshat – Rank 1
Abhay Kumar – Rank 2
Ravi Ranjan Kumar – Rank 3
Gautam Gaurav – Rank 4
Shweta – Rank 5
Rahul Kumar Vishwakarma – Rank 6
Robin Kumar – Rank 7
Sandeep Prakash – Rank 8
Swati Keshari – Rank 9
Rajiv Ranjan – Rank 10.

JPSC Result 2023: Eligibility 

To be able to take the test, candidates had to have graduated from a recognised university or institution. On the deadline, they had to be between the ages of 21 and 35. According to the regulations, candidates from the reserved category were granted a relaxation in the upper age restriction. Additionally, candidates were granted a seven-year age relaxation, which increased the number of eligible candidates.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies (342 posts)

Deputy Collector- 207
Deputy Superintendent of Police- 35
State Tax Officer- 56
Prison Superintendent- 2
Jharkhand Education Service- 10
District Magistrate- 1
Assistant Registrar- 8
Labour Superintendent- 14
Probation Officer- 6
Excise Inspector- 3. 

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Category-Wise Breakdown

155 were unreserved
88 for Scheduled Tribes (ST)
24 for OBC (Category-2)
31 for Scheduled Castes (SC)
15 for OBC (Category-1)
29 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Exam pattern 

Preliminary and Mains (written and interview) were the two sections of the test. To be eligible for the Mains exam, candidates needed to receive at least 40% marks. However, qualified applicants from the reserved category are granted a waiver in the qualifying scores.
 
Since the first language exam was merely qualifying in nature, the grades earned in general Hindi and general English were not taken into account when creating the final merit lists or for the interview.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

