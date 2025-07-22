Home / Education / News / Datanomics: Indian students' dreams of studying abroad still in limbo

Indians' share in the total F1 (student) visas issued by the US has nearly halved from 29.35 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23) to 15.65 per cent in the first eight months of FY25

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:09 AM IST
The recent increase in student visa application fees by Australia and the United States (US), coupled with the latter’s restrictive visa issuance policies, may make it harder than before for Indian students to choose their dream destinations to
study abroad.
 
Blurring American dream 
Indians’ share in the total F1 (student) visas issued by the US has nearly halved from 29.35 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23) to 15.65 per cent in the first eight months of FY25, marking a near 38 per cent year-on-year decline. 
 
Visa costs rising  

Australia increased its student visa application fee from 1600 to 2000 Australian dollars ($1274), with effect from July 1, 2025. This is now the highest such visa fee in the world. The US has also introduced a Visa Integrity Fee of $250 via the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act, which will be applicable at the time of visa approval and adjusted for inflation annually. It would be reimbursed after the visa expires if the holder complies with all the conditions. New Zealand and the United Kingdom are two other major countries with student visa fees exceeding $600.

Education News

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

