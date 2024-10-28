TNPSC Group 4 result 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024 results on Monday (October 28, 2024). The results will be available on the official website and candidates can check and download their results through the official website with the help of login credentials.

The TNPSC held the written exam for multiple group 4 posts which include Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist on June 9, 2024.

Interested candidates who appeared in the Combined Civil Services Exam (CCSE-IV) that was held on June 9, 2024, can check and download their results on the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill the 6,244 various posts as per the official website.

How to check and download TNPSC Group 4 results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the results:

First visit the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for “TNPSC CCSE Group IV Result 2024 PDF".

You need to enter your credentials which include Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number.

You can also search using your Name through the official Hall Ticket.

One can download and take printouts for future reference.

What's the next step for qualified candidates?

Candidates who will successfully clear the examination will be invited to participate in the certificate verification and counselling sessions. Candidates who need to present their academic and professional documents. Ensure that all the necessary documents are required for the verification process to avoid any last-minute issues. This process is vital to confirming eligibility and selecting candidates for available positions.