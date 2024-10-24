Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Sepoy openings increased by 720

The number of vacancies for the 2024 Sepoy/Constable recruitment exam has been increased by the Odisha Police State Selection Board (SSB). The board recently announced the inclusion of 720 vacancies across Odisha Police battalions in a notice posted on odishapolice.gov.in. This means that there will be 2,030 openings overall for the Odisha Police Constable recruitment in 2024.

The board had previously announced 1360 openings. Until October 30 at 10:00 p.m., qualified applicants may apply via the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 to be considered for the positions. Candidates in the reserved category will be granted an age relaxation.

Education Requirement: Candidates must have passed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha's class 10 (Matriculation) exam or an equivalent test administered by another board.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), the Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, the Driving Test, and the Medical Examination are the four steps that will make up the selection process.

Odisha Police Constable posts: Steps to register?

• Go to the official website at odishapolice.gov.in

• On the homepage, press on Recruitment for Sepoy/Constable in Battalions

• Press on the registration link

• Enter the needed details

• Submit the application form

• Print the application form for future use.

Odisha Police Constable posts 2024: Marking scheme

In the recruitment exam, there will be 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions for 100 marks and the duration will be two hours. There will be a negative marking (0.25 marks) for wrong answers. No mark will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Odisha Police Constable posts 2024: Points to remember

• Candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category, women, and transgender individuals are not eligible to apply for the positions.

• Only one battalion may be applied for by a candidate, and they cannot change their mind afterward. Candidates can refer to the comprehensive announcement for further information.

• The deadline was extended in view of Puja vacations. The application form correction window will display the post registration window.

• Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not over 23 years old on January 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category applicants.

• Applicants must have completed Class 10, with Odia as a required subject. They must be Indian nationals who are good in character and free of physical abnormalities and organic defects.

• There should not be more than one spouse residing with the applicant. On the other hand, personal law or other grounds might exempt this. He or she must be able to read, write, and speak Odia.