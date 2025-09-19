Home / Education / News / TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 to be out soon at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 to be out soon at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

The TNPSC will shortly declare the Combined Civil Services Examination results-IV under Advt. No. 07/2025 from the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The exams were held on Jul 12, 2025

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025
TNPSC Group 4 result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
The results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025 will be released shortly by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The results can be downloaded from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. On July 12, 2025, the OMR-based objective exam was administered. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 3935 positions.
 
In case applicants were dissatisfied with the preliminary answer key, they had until July 28, 2025, to object. The commission released the answer key on July 21, 2025. 
 
3935 open positions, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard, are to be filled by this recruiting campaign.

When to expect the TNPSC Group 4 result 2025?

According to media sources, the Commission typically releases the TNPSC Group 4 results five months after the written exam is held. Although the official website does not currently have any announcements, it is anticipated that the results will be made public in September. It is now recommended that all candidates visit the official website frequently. 

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: Steps to download results

Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, press the Group 4 results 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
View and download the result
Take a printout for later reference.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: Insights 

There is only one stage of this group 4 exam, and candidates are chosen based on their exam scores. Since 2013, the Public Service Commission has reportedly administered the Group 4 test seven times. 
 
Except for the 2023 exam, results were typically made available promptly; for three of the exams, they were made available in three months, and for the other three, they were made available in five months.
 

Topics :Tamil Naducivil servicesEntrance Exams

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

