TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 to be out soon at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

The results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025 will be released shortly by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The results can be downloaded from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. On July 12, 2025, the OMR-based objective exam was administered. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 3935 positions.

In case applicants were dissatisfied with the preliminary answer key, they had until July 28, 2025, to object. The commission released the answer key on July 21, 2025.

3935 open positions, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard, are to be filled by this recruiting campaign.

When to expect the TNPSC Group 4 result 2025? According to media sources, the Commission typically releases the TNPSC Group 4 results five months after the written exam is held. Although the official website does not currently have any announcements, it is anticipated that the results will be made public in September. It is now recommended that all candidates visit the official website frequently. TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: Steps to download results • Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in • On the homepage, press the Group 4 results 2025 link

• Key in your login details and submit • View and download the result • Take a printout for later reference. TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: Insights There is only one stage of this group 4 exam, and candidates are chosen based on their exam scores. Since 2013, the Public Service Commission has reportedly administered the Group 4 test seven times.