CBSE guidelines for classes 9 to 12 for 2025-26: 75% attendance mandatory

For the academic year 2025–2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published comprehensive guidelines for students in Classes 9 and 11 to follow when registering. To ensure accuracy in the input of student data, schools associated with the Board have been advised to finish the process using the Pariksha Sangam link on the official website.

The notification states that registering is an essential step for both the Class 10 and 12 board exams and for providing parents with the student's information so that it can be corrected right away if necessary. Schools must make sure that only legitimate students are listed, with accurate names, birth dates, and subject selections.

CBSE issues guidelines for classes 9 to 12: Highlights CBSE has released new guidelines for classes 9 to 12 for the 2025–2026 academic year. These rules include a new grading system, a two-exam system for class 10, a greater emphasis on competency-based learning, and required student ID and registration procedures. A strict 75% attendance policy, a double-board exam method for Class 10, a greater emphasis on competency-based questions, and the requirement to adopt APAAR IDs are just a few of the important changes that CBSE has made for classes 9 to 12 for the 2026 academic year. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is in line with these modifications, which seek to lessen exam-related anxiety while encouraging ongoing evaluation.

CBSE Important dates for the 2026 exams • Start date: The first Tuesday following February 15 is when the board exams for both classes are anticipated to start. • Second exam dates (Class 10 only): It is anticipated that the second chance to take the Class 10 board test would take place in April or May. New guidelines for 2026 for classes 9–12 • 75% attendance requirement: Students in Classes 10 and 12 must now attend at least 75% of class in order to be qualified to take the board exams. Students who regularly miss class may be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category, and the attendance requirement is closely related to the internal assessment process. Only proven medical emergencies or participation in national or international sporting events will be eligible for a limited attendance relaxation (up to 25%).

• Two-year course requirement: Class 10 and 12 should be viewed as two-year programs, as the CBSE has reaffirmed. Thus, it is required that students in Class 10 have studied in Class 9, and those in Class 12 must have studied in Class 11. • Required APAAR ID: During the registration procedure for the 2025–2026 school year, all students in classes 9 and 11 must have their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID linked. New Changes for Class 9 and 10 in 2025-2026 • Two board exams for Class 10: Class 10 students will be able to take the board exams twice a year, in February and May, beginning in 2026. For the final outcome, the higher of the two scores will be taken into account.

While the May exam is optional and can be used to raise grades in up to three areas, the February exam is required of students. Prior to the first board exam, internal assessments will only be carried out once. • Class 9 open-book assessments: Class 9 open-book exams have been accepted and will be used starting in the 2026–2027 school year. These tests will be included in the internal evaluations for the core courses. • Optional advanced level exams for Class 10: Class 10 students may elect to take optional advanced-level tests in Science and Social Science on the same day as the regular exam beginning in the 2026–2027 academic year. There will be more questions and a longer time on the advanced exam.

New changes for Class 11 and 12 in 2025-2026 • Increased skill-based electives for Class 12: Students in Class 12 now have access to four additional skill-based electives. Design Thinking and Innovation, Electronics and Hardware, Land Transportation Associate, and Physical Activity Trainer. • Class 12 Accountancy Calculator Use: During the 2025–2026 academic year, students in Class 12 will be allowed to use simple, non-programmable calculators for the Accountancy board exam. • Evaluation and grading system: To highlight ongoing evaluation, the assessment will now comprise 40% internal assessments and 60% board exams. For Classes 10 and 12, the old five-tier grading scheme will be replaced with a new 9-point system.