IB ACIO exams Start from Tomorrow: IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has been released on Sept 13 at mha.gov.in for the Tier 1 exam scheduled on September 16-18, 2025. Entry without the admit card is prohibited

IB ACIO Exam 2025
IB ACIO 2025 Date and Time: Download now for September 16–18 exam - Step-by-Step guide inside
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
IB ACIO exams Date and Time: The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has been made available on the Intelligence Bureau's official website at mha.gov.in, for Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIOs) Grade-II/Executive. 
 
Important information like the exam centre address, reporting time, shift scheduling, and applicant details is all included in the IB ACIO admit card 2025. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall without their mha.gov.in admit card 2025.

IB ACIO exams 2025: Insights 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formally released the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 for the Tier 1 exams that will take place on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025. By using their registration number and password to access their account, candidates who successfully enrolled for the Grade-II/Executive Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) recruitment can now receive their IB admit card 2025 from the official website.
 
The exam centres' city notification slips have already been made public. A few days before the IB ACIO Tier 1 tests, on September 13, the IB entrance card 2025 for 3,717 vacancies was released to the public.

How to download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025?

Go to the MHA official website at mha.gov.in.
Choose the link for "Online Examination Call Letter for ACIO Grade II/Executive".
Fill in your user ID, Password, and security Code to log in.
Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed. 
View all details carefully.
Download and print at least two copies for reference on exam day.

Details mentioned on the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 available on mha.gov.in. It includes all the necessary details for applicants to take the Tier 1 exams. 
 
To prevent any last-minute confusion or disqualification, candidates must carefully go over the information contained on their IB admit card 2025. The following are the main points listed on the IB ACIO admit card 2025 on mha.gov.in:
 
Candidate’s Full Name
Roll Number and Registration ID
Exam Centre Name and Full Address
Photograph and Signature
Post Applied For – ACIO Grade-II/Executive
Exam Date and Shift Timing
Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time
Instructions for Exam Day.

Forgot login credentials? Steps to retrieve the IB ACIO admit card

Candidates can get the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 from the official website, mha.gov.in, if they are unable to obtain it and have lost their login information. 
 
By entering their registration number, candidates can retrieve their password on the home page. Getting your IB admit card 2025 is crucial because it is required to enter the exam room.

IB ACIO Exam 2025 Date: Exam Shift Timings 

Shift 1: Reporting at 7:30 AM, Exam from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Shift 2: Reporting at 10:30 AM, Exam from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
Shift 3: Reporting at 1:30 PM, Exam from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

IB ACIO Exam 2025: Guidelines

Candidates need to bring a printed copy of their admit card and a photo ID from the government.
They should be at the centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam and refrain from bringing any forbidden objects, such as electronic devices.
Candidates must behave politely in the exam room and adhere to directions throughout verification.

IB ACIO Exam 2025: Exam Pattern and Selection Process

Tier 1: 100 Objective-choice questions encompassing current events, general studies, numerical aptitude, reasoning, and English comprise this objective exam format. 
The exam will last for one hour. Each wrong response will result in a 0.25 mark deduction.
Tier 2: Descriptive exam; it will evaluate comprehension and writing abilities.
Tier 3: In-person interview to evaluate suitability, communication abilities, and personality.
 

 

Topics :iB GroupAdmit CardEntrance Exams

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

