NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC round 2 seat allotment result soon, know more

The procedure of allocating seats was scheduled for September 15–16, 2025. The results of the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment will be posted today, on the MCC's official website on September 17, 2025. Candidates can use their roll number and password to download their allocation letter.

• Choice filling & locking last date: September 15, 2025

• The NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

• On the homepage, press the Round 2 Seat Allotment link available.

• Download and save it for later reference.

How does the MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment process work?

The following details are usually included for each applicant in the seat allocation outcome, which is posted as a PDF on the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in):

• New selections: New selections made especially for Round 2 by candidates.

• Upgrades: Applicants who decided to "upgrade" their college preference after being given a spot in Round 1. Their prior seat is immediately released if they are awarded a higher-preference seat in Round 2.

• Seat matrix: The number of seats available, including those that were left empty following Round 1, seats that were added, and seats that candidates from the first round vacated.