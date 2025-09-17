Home / Education / News / NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC round 2 seat allotment result soon, know more

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC round 2 seat allotment result soon, know more

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared online today, Sept 17, at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download their allotment letter using their roll number & password

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had announced that the Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice-filling window was closed on Monday, September 15, 2025. Candidates were required to register their preferred alternatives on the official website, mcc.nic.in. 
 
The procedure of allocating seats was scheduled for September 15–16, 2025. The results of the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment will be posted today, on the MCC's official website on September 17, 2025. Candidates can use their roll number and password to download their allocation letter.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

Choice filling & locking last date: September 15, 2025
Processing of seat allotment: September 15 – 16, 2025
Round 2 seat allotment result: September 17, 2025
Reporting / Joining at allotted institutes: September 18 – 25, 2025
Verification of joined candidates: September 26 – 27, 2025
Round 3 counselling registrations: September 29 – October 5, 2025.

How to check MCC NEET Round 2 seat allotment 2025 result?

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage, press the Round 2 Seat Allotment link available.
Fill in the login credentials.
Press the Submit button.
The NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
Download and save it for later reference.

Documents required for MCC NEET UG counselling 2025

NEET Admit Card
NEET 2025 scorecard
Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
Eight passport-sized photographs
Provisional Allotment Letter.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: What's next?

Medical candidates can use the unified NEET UG Counselling 2025 process to reserve seats in MBBS, BDS, and other programs across India based on their NEET UG results, preferences, and category reservations. For more pertinent details, candidates are also advised to visit the MCC's official website often.

How does the MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment process work? 

The following details are usually included for each applicant in the seat allocation outcome, which is posted as a PDF on the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in):
 
New selections: New selections made especially for Round 2 by candidates.
Upgrades: Applicants who decided to "upgrade" their college preference after being given a spot in Round 1. Their prior seat is immediately released if they are awarded a higher-preference seat in Round 2.
Seat matrix: The number of seats available, including those that were left empty following Round 1, seats that were added, and seats that candidates from the first round vacated.
Accept the seat: To finish the admissions process, candidates who are happy with the college they were assigned must download their allotment letter and show up at the college within the allocated period. This entails paying fees and physically verifying documents.
Resign: Candidates who were given a seat in Round 1 and received an upgrade in Round 2 are required to resign from their first-round seat.
Attend the next round: Those who are not given a seat or who are given one but choose not to take it can take part in the Mop-Up Round or other counselling rounds.
 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

