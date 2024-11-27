Top 100+ motivational quotes for students before starting board preparation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the complete date sheet 2025 for classes 10 and 12. Students have already started the preparation to achieve the desired results.
However, it is tough for students to stay motivated all the time. There are phases when they struggle to concentrate as they are surrounded by extensive distractions. In such a period, motivational quotes could work as fuel to ignite their internal impulse and drive them to aim higher not just in exams but in life.
Sometimes a single quote brings the spirit to motivate students to excel in any task. We have curated this list of powerful motivational quotes to help you get through the board exams with flying colours.
Top 100+ quotes for students
- "Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out." – Robert Collier
- "The harder you work for something, the greater you'll feel when you achieve it."
- "Don't stop when you're tired. Stop when you're done."
- "Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you."
- "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." – Colin Powell
- "Dreams don’t work unless you do." – John C. Maxwell
- "Success doesn’t come to you. You go to it." – Marva Collins
- "Excellence is not a skill; it is an attitude." – Ralph Marston
- "Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow."
- "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela
- "Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with ardor and diligence." – Abigail Adams
- "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." – Benjamin Franklin
- "Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow." – Anthony J. D'Angelo
- "The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet." – Aristotle
- "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi
- "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing." – Pelé
- "Study while others are sleeping; work while others are loafing; prepare while others are playing; and dream while others are wishing." – William Arthur Ward
- "What you learn today is what you’ll become tomorrow."
- "It always seems impossible until it’s done." – Nelson Mandela
- "Work hard in silence; let success make the noise."
- "Winners are not people who never fail, but people who never quit."
- "Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." – Sam Levenson
- "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." – Arthur Ashe
- "You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." – Zig Ziglar
- "Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." – Winston Churchill
- "A little progress each day adds up to big results."
- "Don’t limit your challenges. Challenge your limits."
- "The expert in anything was once a beginner."
- "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." – Beverly Sills
- "If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way." – Napoleon Hill
- "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." – Steve Jobs
- "Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think." – Albert Einstein
- "A goal without a plan is just a wish." – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- "Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment." – Jim Rohn
- "If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice."
- "Believe you can, and you're halfway there." – Theodore Roosevelt
- "Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom." – Oprah Winfrey
- "Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success." – Virat Kohli
- "It’s not about perfect. It’s about effort." – Jillian Michaels
- "Focus on your goal. Don’t look in any direction but ahead."
- "You are capable of more than you know."
- "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." – Maya Angelou
- "Failure is the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently." – Henry Ford
- "Success is the best revenge."
- "Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot, but make it hot by striking." – William Butler Yeats
- "Your limitation—it’s only your imagination."
- "Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do." – John Wooden
- "Prove yourself to yourself, not others."
- "Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." – C.S. Lewis
- "Nothing worth having comes easy."
- "Small steps in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step of your life."
- "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." – Walt Disney
- "If you want something you've never had, you must be willing to do something you've never done." – Thomas Jefferson
- "Even the greatest was once a beginner. Don’t be afraid to take that first step."
- "Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." – Roy T. Bennett
- "Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together." – Vincent Van Gogh
- "Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other." – Walter Elliot
- "Opportunities don’t happen. You create them." – Chris Grosser
- "Strive for progress, not perfection."
- "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." – Henry David Thoreau
- "Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it’s the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’" – Mary Anne Radmacher
- "The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow."
- "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." – Maya Angelou
- "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going." – Jim Rohn
- "Success is not in what you have but who you are." – Bo Bennett
- "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." – Albert Einstein
- "Stay positive, work hard, make it happen."
- "You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water." – Rabindranath Tagore
- "Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal." – Henry Ford
- "Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later." – Og Mandino
- "Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible!’" – Audrey Hepburn
- "Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally; it comes from what you do consistently."
- "Study hard, for the well is deep, and our brains are shallow." – Richard Baxter
- "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars." – Les Brown
- "Winners never quit, and quitters never win." – Vince Lombardi
- "Knowledge will bring you the opportunity to make a difference." – Claire Fagin
- "Do not give up, the beginning is always the hardest."
- "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." – Nora Ephron
- "Success is about doing the right thing, not about doing everything right." – Gary Keller
- "It’s not about being the best. It’s about being better than you were yesterday."
- "Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom." – George S. Patton
- "Your best teacher is your last mistake." – Ralph Nader
- "Effort is grossly underrated." – Gary Vaynerchuk
- "Be so good they can’t ignore you." – Steve Martin
- "Don’t wish it were easier. Wish you were better." – Jim Rohn
- "Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try."
- "The secret of success is to do the common things uncommonly well." – John D. Rockefeller
- "If you believe in yourself, anything is possible." – Miley Cyrus
- "The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." – B.B. King
- "Success is achieved and maintained by those who try and keep trying." – W. Clement Stone
- "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra." – Jimmy Johnson
- "Success is not about being better than someone else. It’s about being better than you used to be."
- "Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today." – Will Rogers
- "Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you thought you couldn’t."
- "Mistakes are proof that you are trying."
- "A dream written down with a date becomes a goal. A goal broken down into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by action makes your dreams reality." – Greg Reid
- "The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones." – Confucius
- "Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself." – John Dewey
- "Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back." – Babe Ruth
- "You can’t have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic." – Stephen C. Hogan
- "Success is never final, and failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts." – John Wooden
- "Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." – Joshua J. Marine
- "Motivation is the fuel, but discipline is the engine."
- "Success is like a ladder. The higher you want to go, the more effort you need to climb."
- "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." – Jennifer Lee
- "It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul Bryant
- "Focus on the possibilities for success, not the potential for failure." – Napoleon Hill
- "Success doesn’t rush. The greatest rewards come from patience and persistence."