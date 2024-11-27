BPSC 69th CCE final results 2024 declared; here's how to check, download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 results on November 26. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination and interview rounds can check their BPSC 69th final result 2024 PDF through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview was held from October 15 to 26, 2024 for a total of 1,005 candidates and a total of 972 candidates appeared for the interview, out of which 33 candidates were absent.

A total of 972 candidates were eligible for the interview round. Out of which 361 were recommended by the commission and an examination was held for 362 vacancies and 1 vacancy remains unfilled due to the non-availability of candidates.

In the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar found himself in the top spot, followed by Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari in third and fourth place, respectively.

The board has also shared results for the Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical), Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts, respectively.

For the Child Development Project Officer, 26 candidates appeared for the interview, out of whom 10 candidates were recommended. Promod Yadav topped the examination.

More From This Section

Anand Kumar, the only candidate, has been recommended for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical). The cut-off mark for the written exam was 549 and for the final examination, the cut-off was 589.

Around 253 candidates appeared for the interview round for Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts. The commission recommended 98 candidates against 100 vacancies. The exam was topped by Aman Singh.

How to check the 69th CCE Final Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the 69th CCE Final Result 2024:

First, visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the home page, check for the results link.

The login page will appear on your screen

To check the results, candidates need to enter their credentials and submit them.

After submitting the details, the results PDF will appear on the screen.

Check and verify all the details mentioned on the website.

You can download and take the printout for future reference.

Previously, the BPSC announced the 69th CCE Main exam result 2024 on August 31 and the verification process for the 1,295 candidates took place between September 11 and 19. After the document process, the interview round was held from October 15 to 30, 2024.