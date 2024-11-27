RSMSSB JE 2024: Apply for 1111 Junior Engineer vacancies from November 28

The notification for the joint hiring of junior engineers at several state government ministries has been made public by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The window for registration and applications will open tomorrow, November 28, and end on December 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The websites rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and sso.rajasthan.gov.in will all include online application forms. Before applying, each candidate must have their one-time registration (OTR) profile.

RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,111 Junior Engineer vacancies in Rajasthan. Each position has a separate minimum educational level. For further information, candidates can view the notification provided below. On January 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40. Under the regulations, eligible candidates will be granted an age relaxation.

RSMSSB JE 2024: Selection procedure

The board will hold computer-based tests (CBT), tablet-based tests (TBT) or offline, OMR-based exams to shortlist applicants. The recruitment tests will be conducted between February 6 and 11 and on various days for Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) degree or diploma holders.

If an exam is administered in more than one shift, the board will use score normalization. Exam patterns and syllabi may vary depending on the position being examined.

RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the application link for JE recruitment.

More From This Section

Log in with your SSO ID and password.

Fill in the requested details, pick the post you want to apply for, and upload documents.

If needed, make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form.

Download and save the confirmation page for later.

What is RSMSSB Rajasthan JE Recruitment?

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Junior Engineer is referred to as RSMSSB JE. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board administers the recruitment exam to choose junior engineers for the government of Rajasthan's numerous ministries.