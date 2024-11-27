Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBEMS declares timetable for NEET MDS, NEET SS 2025; Details inside

NBE has declared the exam calendar for the academic session 2025 including the timetable for NEET MDS, FDST, FAT, NEET SS, DNB, DrNB, FET, and FNB exit examinations

Entrance exams. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the exam timetable for the 2025 session. The calendar incorporated dates for multiple medical examinations including NEET MDS and NEET SS. Meanwhile, the exam timetable for NEET PG 2025 will be declared soon.
 
According to the schedule, NEET MDS will be held on January 31, 2025. Meanwhile, NEET SS will be conducted on March 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates can view the full timetable on the official website at nbe.edu.in.

NBEMS timetable 2025 out Insights

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam prescribed as the single entrance exam for admission to many MDS Courses which will incorporate the following:
 
–All India 50% quota MDS seats for each state/Union territory of India.
–State quota seats for every State/Union territory of India.
–MDS Courses at every Private Dental Colleges, Institutions & Universities nationwide

–MDS Courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.
–Screening exam for dental surgeons (BDS & MDS) for Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps. 

NEET MDS 2025: Eligibility Criteria

A Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from an Indian university or institute, registration with the State Dental Council, provisional or permanent registration, and completion of a mandatory one-year rotating internship at an authorized dental college are requirements for admission to the Master of Dental Surgery program.

NBEMS Examinations 2025: Exam Timetable 

Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates- 12th January 2025
Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses (2023 admission session)- 12th January 2025
DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations (October 2024)- January/ February 2025
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations (January 2025)-  17th, 18th and 19th January 2025
NEET-MDS 2025- 31st January 2025
NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination (December 2024)- February/ March 2025
FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates- 9th February 2025
Fellowship Entrance Test 202- 16th February 2025
DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025- 23rd February 2025
FNB Exit Examination 2024- March/ April 2025
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations (January 2025)- March/ April/May 2025
NEET-SS 2024- 29th and 30th March 2025.
 
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

