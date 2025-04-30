Tripura Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 out: Today, April 30, 2025, at about 12 pm, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the Tripura High School Result 2025 and the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2025. Through its official websites, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in, the board made the TBSE Madhyamik (10th) Result 2025 and TBSE HS (12th) Result 2025 available online.

ALSO READ: TS Telangana SSC 10th results 2025 By filling in your roll number and enrollment number, those who took the class 10 and 12 exams this year can get their Tripura Board Result 2025. The exam dates for Class 10 was February 25, 2025, while for Class 12, it was February 26, 2025.

TBSE 2025 Class 10, 12: Result Date and Time?

Result Date- April 30, 2025 Result time- Around 12 pm. TBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Press conference ALSO READ: CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2025 declared at cisce.org; here's how to check A press conference was held at the board's auditorium in Agartala at approximately 12:00 PM to announce the findings. The list of toppers, the overall pass %, the pass percentage by gender, and other significant information were also disclosed by the board during the announcement. TBSE result 2025: Pass percentage Class 12th- This year in Tripura Board 12th result 2025, the overall pass percentage is at 79.29 per cent. - April 30, 2025- Around 12 pm.

Class 10th- This year, 86.53% of students passed the TBSE Class 10 exam.

Also Read

TBSE Result 2025 Class 10, 12: Official websites

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2025. Students can access their results via the following official websites:

• tbse.tripura.gov.in

• tbresults.tripura.gov.in

• tsu.trp.nic.in

• tbse.in

• tripura.nic.in.

Tripura Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 2025: How to check online?

• Go to the official websites at tbse.tripura.gov.in 2025 or tbresults.tripura.gov.in 2025.

• On the homepage, press on either the "TBSE Madhyamik Result 2025" link or the "TBSE HS Result 2025" link.

• Fill in your roll number and enrollment number in the required fields.

• Your TBSE Madhyamik/HS Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

• Download and print your TBSE result marksheet for later reference.

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to check via SMS?

• Open the SMS window

• Type TBSE10, 12 (Roll number)

• Send to 7738299899.

TBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Passing criteria

Students must receive at least 33% in each subject in order to pass the Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Examination 2025. Those who do not meet this requirement might reappear the next year or apply for compartmental exams.

TBSE Board result 2025: What's next?

In the upcoming days, schools will receive hard copies of the mark sheets. It is recommended that students pick up their official documentation from the appropriate school.

Two days after the announcement of the results, students can request that their answer sheets that must needs to be reevaluated. The official TBSE website is where applications can be made.