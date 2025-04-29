Home / Education / News / MBSE HSLC results 2025 out at mbse.edu.in: Here's how to check and download

MBSE HSLC results 2025 out at mbse.edu.in: Here's how to check and download

The Mizoram Board has announced the MBSE HSLC class 10th results 2025 at mbse.edu.in. Here's how to check and download

MBSE HSLC Result 2025 our
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the MBSE HSLC Class 10th results 2025 today, April 29. Students can check and download their Mizoram Board Class 10th results from the official website, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com, using their login credentials.
 
The downloaded scorecard would be provisional, and students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result declaration. 
 
The board conducted MBSE HSLC 2025 exams from February 10 to March 13.  ALSO READ: NEET UG 2025 admit card: Here's when and where to download exam hall ticket

How to check and download the MBSE HSLC Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the MBSE Class 10 result 2025:
  • Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in
  • On the home page, check for the Mizoram HSLC result link.
  • Enter the required details such as roll number and registration number.
  • Click on the ‘Find Results’ button.
  • The HSLC result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

What are the minimum passing marks required to qualify MBSE HSLC exams?

To clear the MBSE HSLC exams, students need to secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall.
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

