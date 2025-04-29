MBSE HSLC results 2025 out at mbse.edu.in: Here's how to check and download

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the MBSE HSLC Class 10th results 2025 today, April 29. Students can check and download their Mizoram Board Class 10th results from the official website, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com, using their login credentials.

The downloaded scorecard would be provisional, and students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result declaration.

How to check and download the MBSE HSLC Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the MBSE Class 10 result 2025:

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

On the home page, check for the Mizoram HSLC result link.

Enter the required details such as roll number and registration number.

Click on the ‘Find Results’ button.

The HSLC result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

What are the minimum passing marks required to qualify MBSE HSLC exams?

To clear the MBSE HSLC exams, students need to secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall.