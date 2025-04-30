CISCE ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 results 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the : The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam results today at 11 am.

Students can check and download the ICSE and ISC 2025 results through the official website, cisce.org, results.cisce.org and DigiLocker, using their login credentials.

The board also activated the rechecking window till May 4, 2025. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the rechecking of the subjects for which they had applied.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2025: No topper list this time CISCE do not publish toppers lists for both Class 10 and Class 12 any more to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Candidates who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination can appear for the improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects. The ICSE and ISC 2025 improvement examination will take place in July 2025, CISCE said.

What was the rechecking fee in 2024?

What are the passing marks for ISC 2025?

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in the overall aggregate to pass the examination.

How to check CISCE ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check the CISCE Class 10th and 12th results 2025:

Visit the official website of CISCE – cisce.org

On the home page, check for the ISC results 2025 or ICSE results 2025 tab.

A new screen will appear where candidates have to enter their login credentials, i.e., Course, UID, Index Number, and Captcha.

Click on the submit button, and your results will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

Schools can download results via Careers Portal

Principals and school authorities can download the detailed school-wise results through the CISCE Careers Portal. This portal contains data which includes statistical summaries, pass percentages, and subject-specific performance data. Printed marksheets for students will be distributed by schools once the verification of the digital versions is completed.