Assam HS Result 2025 Out: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam Board Class 12 results 2025 today. Students can check and download their results through the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The board conducted the AHSEC exams from February 13 to March 17, 2025, in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

: Stream-wise pass percentage

Here's the stream-wise pass percentage of Assam HS Result 2025

Arts: 81.03%

Science: 84.88%

Commerce: 82.18%

Vocational: 68.55%

Assam HS Toppers List 2025:

To be announced soon

Assam HS Science Toppers List 2025

Rank Toppers Name Marks

Assam HS CommerceToppers List 2025

Rank Toppers Name Marks

Assam HS Arts Toppers List 2025

Rank Toppers Name Marks

How to check AHSEC HS results 2025 online?

Here are the simple steps to check and download their Assam HS Result 2025:

Visit the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

On the home page, check for the "AHSEC Result 2025" link.

Students will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.

The Assam HS Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

Assam HS results 2025: How to check scorecards via SMS?

Students can check their results via SMS by sending a message in the following format:

ASSAM12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Assam HSLC exam Result 2025: Official websites to check results

Here is the list of websites to check Assam HSLC exam results 2025:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

indiaresults.com

assamresult.co.in

assamresult.in

AHSEC results 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The online result will include: