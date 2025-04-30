Assam HS Result 2025 Out: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam Board Class 12 results 2025 today. Students can check and download their results through the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.
The board conducted the AHSEC exams from February 13 to March 17, 2025, in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
: Stream-wise pass percentage
Here's the stream-wise pass percentage of Assam HS Result 2025
- Arts: 81.03%
- Science: 84.88%
- Commerce: 82.18%
- Vocational: 68.55%
Assam HS Toppers List 2025:
To be announced soon
Assam HS Science Toppers List 2025
|Rank
|Toppers Name
|Marks
|1
|2
|3
Assam HS CommerceToppers List 2025
|Rank
|Toppers Name
|Marks
|1
|2
|3
Also Read
Assam HS Arts Toppers List 2025
|Rank
|Toppers Name
|Marks
|1
|2
|3
How to check AHSEC HS results 2025 online?
Here are the simple steps to check and download their Assam HS Result 2025:
- Visit the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org
- On the home page, check for the "AHSEC Result 2025" link.
- Students will be redirected to a new page.
- Enter your login credentials, i.e., Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.
- The Assam HS Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Students can download and take a printout for future reference.
Assam HS results 2025: How to check scorecards via SMS?
Students can check their results via SMS by sending a message in the following format:
ASSAM12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.
Assam HSLC exam Result 2025: Official websites to check results
Here is the list of websites to check Assam HSLC exam results 2025:
- ahsec.assam.gov.in
- indiaresults.com
- assamresult.co.in
- assamresult.in
AHSEC results 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard
The online result will include:
- Student's name and roll number
- Stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce)
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
- Division secured