NEET UG 2025 admit card: Here's when and where to download exam hall ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards soon. Once the admit card is out, candidates can check and download it through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions will take place on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The testing agency has already released the exam city slips for the test, and admit cards will be out next.

Admit Cards to be out by May 1

According to NTA, the NEET UG 2025 admit card is likely to be released on or before May 1, 2025. Candidates can download the admit cards 2025 through the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials, application number and date of birth or password.

ALSO READ | NTA launches portal to report suspicious claims related to NEET-UG exam All the students need to note that they must carry the documents to the exam centres, containing critical details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam day guidelines. The admit card will also be emailed to candidates to their registered IDs.

How to download the NEET UG 2025 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET UG 2025 admit card:

Also Read

Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the NEET UG 2025 admit card.

Once you click, you’ll be redirected to the candidate login page.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., username, password, and the security code.

Once you enter the details, click on the “Sign In” button.

Your NEET admit card will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

As per the city intimation slip released on April 24, the NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2025 exam on Sunday, May 4, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam will take place in 522 cities in India and 14 international locations.

Over 23 lakh students to appear in the exam

The NEET UG 2025 is India’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination, and this year, around 23 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the examination. This number is slightly lower than last year, when 24 lakh registrations were recorded. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released any official registration data for 2025.

NEET-UG security tightened To counter organised cheating networks exploiting students, authorities are closely monitoring coaching centres and digital platforms. The NEET UG exam is the gateway to over 1 lakh MBBS seats, 27,618 BDS seats, and 52,720 AYUSH seats, along with other allied medical programs. Admissions will be offered across 612 medical colleges and 315 dental colleges across India through NEET UG 2025. It also includes 1,899 seats at AIIMS and 249 seats at JIPMER institutes, making NEET UG the single-window entrance for a wide range of medical courses in the country.

All the confidential exam materials, including question papers and OMR sheets, will be transported under complete police escort to ensure no security breach or leaks before the exam.

Important guidelines for candidates

All the students are advised to carry their printed admit card to the exam centres along with valid ID proofs (i.e., Aadhaar card) and a passport-sized photograph matching the one uploaded during registration.

Students must reach the exam centre before the scheduled time to avoid last-minute hassle. The testing agency has also prohibited some items, like electronic devices, from being carried into the exam hall. All the students must adhere to NTA's dress code and exam day guidelines.

What's after the exam?

The NTA will release provisional answer keys in the fourth week of May 2025, and the results are likely to be out by June 14, 2025. Counselling for All India Quota and state quota seats will begin in July 2025, managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state authorities, respectively.

All the candidates are requested to stay updated through the neet.nta.nic.in and prepare diligently for the exam, which remains a gateway to prestigious medical institutions across India.

There will be sticking checking at the exam centres as district police will carry out frisking along with the NTA’s designated security teams to prevent any unfair means.