Tripura CM thanks PM Modi, education min for Rs 20 cr grant to MBB varsity

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for approving a grant of Rs 20 crore for infrastructure building at the state-run MBB University.

The Union Ministry of Education approved funds to 78 universities in the country including MBB University under Prime Minister Uchahatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) for strengthening infrastructure.

"The Union Ministry of Education has approved a grant of Rs 20 crore for strengthening the infrastructure of MBB University under the PM-USHA Scheme. My sincere thanks to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji for this grant", Saha wrote in a Facebook post.

The MBB University started its journey in 2016-17 academic session. It offers five post graduate and two integrated masters degree programmes.

Earlier, the chief minister hailed the prime minister and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for sanctioning Rs 419 crore to the northeastern state for urban development.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the Chief Minister said an amount of Rs 419 crore has been sanctioned for Tripura under Special Assistance to Capital Incentives (Urban planning reforms) 2023-24 by the Government of India.

"First instalment of Rs 83.80 crore for taking up capital expenditure projects under the urban sector has already been released. I thank Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble UM Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji for this allocation for the development of Tripura", he wrote.