On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) is scheduled to release the Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results. Students who took the exam can get their result-cum-marks scorecards on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in after the results are announced.

The official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, and results.cgg.gov.in, will provide the results for the more than 9.96 lakh (9,96,971) students who took the TS Inter 1st and 2 year exams.

The dates of the TS Inter first and second year exams were March 5–24, 2025. To prevent any last-minute trouble, students are recommended to maintain their admit card number and other login information close at hand prior to the results announcement.

TS Inter Results 2025: Steps to check

When the results are declared, students can view these steps to download their marksheet:

• Go to the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

• Press on the link for either “TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025” on the homepage.

• Fill in your login credentials (such as hall ticket number) and send.

• Your TS Inter Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

• Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

Manabadi Inter Results 2024 TS: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Open messaging app in your phone

Step 2: Type TSGEN Registration Number

Step 3: Send the message:

For General Courses: Type ‘TSGEN2’ and submit it to 56263.

For Vocational Courses: Type ‘TSVOC2’ and submit it to 56263.

Step 4: The result will be returned back to the same number.

TS Inter Results 2025: Details to check on the Marksheet

• Name of the student

• Hall ticket number

• Overall qualifying status

• Grade obtained

• District of student

• Marks obtained in different subjects

• Marks secured in practicals

• Total marks

• Qualifying status of each subject.

TS Inter Results 2025: What’s next?

To pass the exams, students must receive at least 35% in each subject and 350 out of 1000 marks overall. However, the qualifying marks are 25% rather than 35% in the case of blind, deaf, and dumb people. In order to save academic time, students who perform poorly in one or two areas can choose to take supplemental tests.