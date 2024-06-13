TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2024: T'gana LAW and PG Law result to be declared today

Today, on June 13, at 4:00 pm, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET and PGLCET) results. The official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in provides access to the TS LAWCET 2024 results for those who took the exams.

The institute will likewise announce the Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2024 results alongside the TG LAWCET 2024 results.

Candidates will need their login credentials, which include the hall ticket number, date of birth, and mobile number, in order to access the TS LAWCET and PGLCET results for 2024. The candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam date, total marks, percentile rank, and qualifying status are all included on the TS LAWCET 2024 scorecard.

TS LAWCET 2024: Exam Date and Time

On June 3, 2024, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET were held in three shifts. The first session ran from 9 am to 10 am, the second session ran from 12 pm to 2 pm, and the third session ran from 4 pm to 5 pm. The exam was given across different locations in India.

The rank obtained in TS PGLCET-2024 is valid for admission into LL.M. courses, while the rank acquired in TS LAWCET-2024 is valid for admission into 3 year/ 5 year Law Courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

TS LAWCET 2024: Tie-breaking rule

The following are the conducting authorities' definitions of the tie-breaking criteria for TS LAWCET 2024:

• Priority will be given to marks in Part C (Aptitude for the Study of Law).

• Marks from Part B (Current Affairs) will be taken into account if the tie continues.

• Assuming the tie actually remains, applicants with similar marks will be gathered for the end goal of positioning, and the older applicant will be given preference.

TS LAWCET 2024 Result: How to check?

• Applicants can view the TS LAWCET 2024 results given below.

• Go to the TS LAWCET official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Now, press on the download rank card link displays on the screen.

• Fill in the LAWCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

• The TS LAWCET 2024 rank card will showcase on the screen.

• Download and save the result for future use.

TS LAWCET 2024 Result: Marking scheme

Candidates must get 35%, or 42 out of 120, on the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET in order to be considered. There is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks required for candidates from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

This earlier month saw the release of the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET answer keys. objections could be filed by those who were dissatisfied with the answer key. Until June 7, the TS LAWCET 2024 answer objection window was open. The answer key also lets candidates figure out their likely scores.

For each correct response, they were given one mark, and they were not deducted for incorrect answers or questions that were unanswered. The probable score can then be obtained by adding up these points. Before the official results were released, applicants were able to compare these responses to their own to get an idea of their grades.