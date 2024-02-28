TS Inter Exams 2024: 1st year exams to begin today, 2nd year tomorrow

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to hold the TS Inter exams 2024 for first-year students starting today, February 28, followed by second-year tests from February 29. The exams for TS for TS inter-first-year students are scheduled to end on March 18, while second-year students will proceed with their tests until March 19.

All registered students should bring a printed copy of their TS Inter First/Second Year Admit Cards 2024 to the tests centres. The admit cards are accessible for download from tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Applicants should double-check all of the data on their TS Inter first and second year hall tickets, which contains their name, roll number, exam name, photo, and so on.

TS Inter Exams 2024: Timings

The current year's intermediate exams in Telangana will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM, while the next shift will happen from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

TS Inter Exams 2024: Guidelines

-Students showing up for the TS Inter 2024 tests must arrive at the exam centers one hour before the test time.

-It is vital to carry your TS Inter 2024 hall ticket/ admit card to the exam hall, without which, students won't be permitted to show up for the tests.

-Alongside the Admit card, students need also to carry a substantial government issued photo ID.

-Things like stationery, water bottles, sanitiser are allowed in the exam hall while things like any books, cell phones or some other electronic devices are restricted.

-If any student is caught in any sort of malpractice, their particular candidature will be cancelled.

TS Inter Exams: Marks

Students should get something like 35% of their overall marks in every subject to pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year tests. Students should get something like 750 points to get a grade of A. Those with scores going from 600 to 749 get a B. Students who get a grade of C fall within the 500-599 range.