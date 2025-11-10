Home / Education / News / Haryana TET result 2025 out: 14% pass rate recorded, check scorecard & more

Haryana TET result 2025 out: 14% pass rate recorded, check scorecard & more

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 results have been released on the official website with a 14% pass percentage. The exam was held on Jul 30 & 31, 2025. The certificate holds lifetime validity

Haryana TET Result 2025 out
Haryana TET Result 2025 out
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
htet result 2025: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2025 was formally released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) today, November 10, 2025. Examinees can now get their HTET 2025 scorecards and check their results directly from the official website at bseh.org.in.
 
In order to determine eligibility for Primary (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions across Haryana government schools, the exam was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025. This year, the exam recorded a 14% pass rate.

HTET Results 2025: How to check results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Press on the HTET 2024 results in the main tab
Step 3: Press on the link ‘HTET result’
Step 4: To log in, candidates must have their registration number and date of birth readily available.
Step 5: The result will be showcased and downloaded for later use.

HTET 2025: Qualifying marks

Candidates must receive the minimum scores required by the Haryana Board of School Education to be eligible to take the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Each category has different qualification requirements:
 
-Candidates in the general category must receive at least 90 out of 150 points, or 60%.
 
-Applicants from Haryana who fall under the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Physically Challenged categories must receive at least 83 points, or 55%.
 
-In the meantime, to retain the 60% requirement, SC and differently abled applicants from other states must also receive 90 marks. 

What's after the HTET result 2025?

After the announcement of the results, qualified applicants must first submit to biometric verification in accordance with BSEH regulations. Obtain their HTET eligibility certificate after verification. Apply for upcoming teaching openings in Haryana government schools for primary, TGT, and PGT positions using the certificate.

What is the HTET Result 2025 and 'Lifetime Validity’ introduced?

After successful biometric verification, candidates who meet the requirements for the HTET 2025 will be issued the HTET Eligibility Certificate. 
 
Notably, approved candidates can now use their HTET certificate for several teacher recruitment drives in Haryana without having to retake the exam because it is now valid for life. 
 
All three teaching levels' Haryana TET results for 2025 are now available:
 
Level 1 (PRT): For teaching Classes I–V
Level 2 (TGT): For teaching Classes VI–VIII
Level 3 (PGT): For teaching Classes IX–XII.
 

 

Topics: Haryana exam results Central Teacher Eligibility Test

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

