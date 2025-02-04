Telangana admission 2025-26: TS EAMCET/EAPCET, PGECET, ICET exam dates out

The Telangana Higher Education Council has announced the exam dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET).

Students who are preparing for admission in the academic session 2025-26 can check and download the exam schedule through the official website, tgche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2025 registration process will begin on February 25 and the last date to apply is April 4. The TS EAMCET 2025 date has not been announced yet.

TS EAMCET 2025: Exam dates

Agriculture and Pharmacy exams: April 29 and 30, 2025.

Engineering exams: May 2 to May 5, 2025.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct the examination, and the application will begin on February 22, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025: Application Fee

Engineering Stream:

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹500,

General category and others: ₹900

Agriculture Stream:

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹500,

General category and others: ₹900.

Engineering and Agriculture Stream:

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹1,000,

General category and others: ₹1,800.

PGECET 2025 schedule

The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will take place from June 16 to June 19, 2025.

The application process for the exam will begin on March 17 and will conclude on March 19, and the official notification for the same will be released by March 12.

ICET 2025 exam schedule

ICET 2025 exam notification will be released on March 6, 2025. The registration process for the ICET 2025 exam will begin on March 10.

The last date to submit the application forms is May 3, 2025. The online exam is scheduled for June 8 and 9.

ICET 2025: Application fee

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹550,

General category and others: ₹750

What is TS EAMCET 2025?

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) is an annual state-level examination. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct the examination.

Through this engineering admission entrance exam, candidates can enrol into various undergraduate courses such as engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes.

