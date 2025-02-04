Telangana admission 2025-26: TS EAMCET/EAPCET, PGECET, ICET exam dates out
Telangana Higher Education Council released the EAMCET 2025, PGECET 2025, ICET 2025, EAPCET 2025 exam dates. Candidates can download the schedule through the official websiteSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Telangana Higher Education Council has announced the exam dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET).
Students who are preparing for admission in the academic session 2025-26 can check and download the exam schedule through the official website, tgche.ac.in.
The TS EAMCET 2025 registration process will begin on February 25 and the last date to apply is April 4. The TS EAMCET 2025 date has not been announced yet.
TS EAMCET 2025: Exam dates
- Agriculture and Pharmacy exams: April 29 and 30, 2025.
- Engineering exams: May 2 to May 5, 2025.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct the examination, and the application will begin on February 22, 2025.
TS EAMCET 2025: Application Fee
Engineering Stream:
- Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹500,
- General category and others: ₹900
Agriculture Stream:
- Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹500,
- General category and others: ₹900.
Engineering and Agriculture Stream:
- Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹1,000,
- General category and others: ₹1,800.
PGECET 2025 schedule
The application process for the exam will begin on March 17 and will conclude on March 19, and the official notification for the same will be released by March 12.
ICET 2025 exam schedule
ICET 2025 exam notification will be released on March 6, 2025. The registration process for the ICET 2025 exam will begin on March 10.
The last date to submit the application forms is May 3, 2025. The online exam is scheduled for June 8 and 9.
ICET 2025: Application fee
- Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹550,
- General category and others: ₹750
What is TS EAMCET 2025?
Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) is an annual state-level examination. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct the examination.
Through this engineering admission entrance exam, candidates can enrol into various undergraduate courses such as engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes.
Other entrance exams in Telangana for 2025
| Exam
| Admission for
| Exam Dates
| TS ECET
| Lateral entry for diploma holders in engineering & pharmacy
| May 12, 2025
| TS EdCET
| Admissions into education courses
| June 1, 2025
| TS LAWCET
| Admissions into LLB programs
| June 6, 2025
| TS PGLCET
| Admissions into LLM programs
| June 6, 2025
| TS ICET
| Admissions into MBA & MCA programs
| June 8–9, 2025
| TS PGECET
| Admissions into PG engineering courses
| June 16–19, 2025
| TS PSECET
| Admissions into physical education courses
| June 11–14, 2025