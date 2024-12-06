SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024 for Paper 1 released, here's how to check

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024 today. Interested candidates can check their "Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 (Paper-I)" admit card through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The entry passes for the Scribe are also released through the official website. Candidates who opted for 'Own Scribe' can download their entry pass through the login module of the commission till December 8, 2024.

The SSC Steno 2024 Grade C and D paper I exams will take place on December 10 and December 11, 2024. The exam will comprise Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) available in both English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking as well, for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

This recruitment drive aims to fill over 2000 vacancies.

How to download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024: