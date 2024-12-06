Over 13% students opt for higher studies over placements this year: Survey

Not all students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) are availing on-campus placements, with 13.5 per cent of respondents stating that they are looking to pursue higher education, according to an exit survey commissioned by the institute among the students who graduated in August 2024.

Of the 2,656 students who graduated this year, 359 students said that they are opting for higher studies, according to the IIT-D survey.

“Another 47 PhD students informed that they are waiting for either post-doctoral research opportunities or a faculty position,” the IIT-D survey report stated.

The 2,656 respondents who graduated from IIT-D in August 2024 included 481 PhD and joint PhD students, 113 MBA students, 91 MS (Research) students, 25 MDes students, 529 MTech students, 24 MPP students, 129 Dual Degree (BTech and MTech) students, 1,001 BTech students, 51 PG Diploma students, and 212 MSc students.

The survey report also stated that the majority of students had either already received a job offer or were self-employed.

“While 1,411 students (53.1 per cent) responded that they have received a job offer beforehand, another 224 (8.4 per cent) students responded that they were self-employed,” the report stated.

More From This Section

Another 45 (1.7 per cent) respondents informed that they are working for a start-up and 66 (2.5 per cent) were involved in entrepreneurship.

Several students are also looking to prepare for other examinations. 321 students (12.1 per cent) informed that they are preparing for different examinations, such as civil services, engineering services, and other exams required for different government jobs.

“Only 5 per cent of the respondents, that is, 134 students, informed that they were still looking for appropriate career opportunities,” the report added.

The institute has previously stated that students availing on-campus placement in 2023-2024 had increased by about 25 per cent from 2022-23, with a six-fold increase in the number of PhD scholars.

“IIT Delhi is happy to report that our students are keen to explore multiple and diverse career opportunities such as start-ups, entrepreneurship, higher studies, post-doctoral research, civil services, and many more,” the institute said in an official release.