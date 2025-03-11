TSPSC Group 2 results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in; here's how to check

TSPSC Group 2 results 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release the Group 2 results today, March 11, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 783 posts, and this year, 2,51,486 candidates appeared for the written exams.

When were TSPSC Group 2 exams held?

The TSPSC Group 2 exams were held in four sessions. Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 (FN & AN), while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted on December 16, 2024 (FN & AN). The exams were held in the state's 1368 exam centres, which are located in around 33 districts.

The board shared provisional answer keys for all papers earlier, and master question papers were also issued in January. Candidates who were not happy with their marks were allowed to raise objections from January 18 to 22, 2025.

How to check TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check the TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025:

Firstly, visit the official TSPSC website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the candidate service section and click on the results tab.

Look for the link that reads "Group 2 Service (General Recruitment) Notification Number 28/2022" – Display of Final Answer Key and General Ranking List and click on it.

Then, a PDF will open on your screen displaying the list of qualified candidates.

Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search your result through your roll number.

You can also download and take the PDF printout for future reference.

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Minimum marks

The TSPSC Group 2 results will be released in PDF format, listing the hall ticket numbers, marks secured, and rankings of the qualified candidates.

To qualify for the next stage, candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks set by TSPSC:

General Category: 40%

OBC Category: 35%

ST/SC/PH Category: 30%

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Login credentials required Candidates will have to submit the login details to access result: TGPSC ID

Hall ticket number

Date of birth Candidates who have cleared the written examination will now proceed to the Certificate Verification round, which is the final stage of the selection process.

