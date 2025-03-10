CUET PG 2025 Admit Card out at official website; exams from March 13 to 20

CUET PG 2025 admit card was released by NTA on the official website for applicants whose exams are scheduled from March 13 to March 20, 2025. The CUET PG 2025 exam hall tickets are being made available phase-wise.

The Ministry of Education and UGC held the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities/autonomous/institutions/organisations/ colleges from 2022.

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card: How to Download?

• Go to the official website of CUET PG 2025 at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

• Press on the tab indicating CUET PG 2025 admit card download or sign in tab

• Fill in the CUET PG 2025 application number and date of birth or password alongside the Security Pin

• Choose the checkboxes with your present health conditions

• Press on Submit

• View and download the CUET PG 2025 admit card in PDF format.

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card: Details

• Name of the candidate

• CUET PG 2025 roll number

• Date and time/slot of the examination

• Subject/paper opted for

• Father’s name

• Mother’s name

• Date of birth

• Exam day instructions and guidelines

• Gender

• Category/ Sub-category

• Address

• Medium (Language) of the examination

• Number and address of the exam centre

• Candidate signature.

CUET PG 2025: Medium Of Question Paper

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) mode, except for the following:

• Language Papers: According to the respective language

• Acharya Papers: Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English)

• MTech/Higher Sciences Papers: English only

• Hindu Studies: Hindi and English.

CUET PG 2025: Additional information

Candidates whose exams are scheduled after March 20, 2025, will be able to view the exam center information on their individual CUET PG 2025 admit cards as soon as it becomes available.

Candidates' personal information and exam paper data are contained on the CUET PG Admit Card 2024, an online document that serves as their hall ticket to the center. The hall ticket must be downloaded in PDF format after candidates log in to the exam website.

Between March 13 and March 31, the entrance exam for admission to PG programs at Central and other participating universities will take place. Candidates can use their application numbers and birth dates to download their CUET PG admit card.

Candidates have been asked by NTA not to modify any information or damage their admit card. A copy of the admit card should be kept in good shape for future use, it was added.

2025 CUET PG: Helpline

Candidates may contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in if they have any issues downloading the admit card or if there are any inconsistencies in the information provided.

For the recent information about the test, NTA has encouraged applicants to frequently check the NTA website at nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ in.