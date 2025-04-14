UP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results not releasing on Apr 15, says UPMSP

UP Board Result 2025 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has refuted reports stating the 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has refuted reports stating the 2025 UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced on April 15. The board said in a notification that misleading material is being spread on social media and other platforms, erroneously claiming that the results will be revealed on April 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

The UPMSP added that the board will post any information pertaining to the exam results on the official website, upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.nic.in, at the right time.

UP Board Result 2025: Insights

According to UPMSP, no formal date has been declared as of yet. It should be noted that the exams for Classes 10 and 12 started on February 24 and completed on March 12, 2025. Exams were administered this year from February 24 to March 12, and paper checking started on March 17. 54.37 lakh students signed up, of whom 27.32 lakh were enrolled in Class 10 and 27.05 lakh in Class 12.

Also Read: Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 released today at slprbassam.in 8140 centres throughout the state hosted the board exams. Additionally, the board reports that all 261 centers in the state have finished evaluating the answer sheets. To guarantee an error-free review procedure, the board developed stringent standards, which were followed from March 19 to April 2, 2025.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check?

Step 1. Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Press on the result link (Class 10 or Class 12)

Step 3. Fill in your roll number and registration number

Step 4. Press submit

Step 5. Your result will showcased on the screen

Step 6. Download and save your mark sheet for future reference.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Official notification

According to the UPMSP's official notification, "It has been notified to the general public that information has been distributed on social media and other formats that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2025 will be announced by the Secondary Education Council Prayagraj on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm. This information is entirely false and dishonest."

"The Secondary Education Council will have details regarding the examination results accessible on the council's official website, www.upmsp.edu.in or www.upmspresults.nic.in, at the appropriate time," the notice added.