Dr B R Ambedkar 135th birth anniversary: 50+ inspiring quotes for students

Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, and took his last breath on December 6, 1956.
He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.
Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly for the rights and upliftment of the backward classes in India. He dedicated his life to fighting inequality and creating a society based on justice and equality.
After 69 years of his death, he continues to inspire and guide people across the world. These life-changing quotes reflect the visionary thinking and commitment of Dr Ambedkar, his contributions to nation building. We can learn from his words and wisdom creating a better and more inclusive future for everyone.
Ahead of Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, here are 50+ inspiring quotes for students.
- “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
- “A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar.”
- “Learn to live in this world with self-respect.”
- “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”
- “Educate, agitate, organize.”
- “Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.”
- “What is the use of education if it does not help to uplift those who are downtrodden?”
- “We must stand on our own legs and fight as best as we can for our rights.”
- “The progress of any society depends on the progress of education.”
- “An educated man without character and humility is more dangerous than a beast.”
- “Knowledge is the foundation of progress.”
- “The development of intelligence should go hand in hand with the development of character.”
- “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
- “The progress of any community is measured by the degree of progress made by the women of that community.”
- “Education is not only the birthright of every human being, but also the key to unlock the golden door of freedom.”
- “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.”
- “Life should be great rather than long.”
- “A person and their mind can never be enslaved when they are determined.”
- “They cannot make history who forget history.”
- “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”
- “Let us forget that we are part of a people whose society is split into thousands of castes.”
- “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.”
- “Caste is not just a division of labor, it is a division of laborers.”
- “Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”
- “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”
- “Cultivation of the mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
- “The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India.”
- “Religion is for man and not man for religion.”
- “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”
- “Reason and judgment are the only means to understand truth.”
- “History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics.”
- “Freedom is not given, it is taken.”
- “You must abolish your slavery yourself. Do not depend for its abolition upon God or a superman.”
- “Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion of compensation.”
- “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny.”
- “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”
- “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”
- “Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living.”
- “There is no equality in Hinduism. That is why I converted to Buddhism.”
- “Democracy is not a form of government, but a form of social organization.”
- “The relationship between man and man is not governed by brute force. It is governed by law.”
- “A nation can progress only when women are given equal rights and opportunities.”
- “Lost rights are never regained by begging. They are regained by relentless struggle.”
- “If you believe in living a respectable life, believe in self-help which is the best help.”
- “We must begin by letting the people know how much wrong has been done to them in the past.”
- “Don’t be a slave to others when God has made you free.”
- “Break the shackles of mental slavery.”
- “Rise, and raise others.”
- “Let no man be made to suffer on account of his caste.”
- “Aspire not to be like others but aspire to be better than who you were yesterday.”
- “True progress lies in moving forward despite obstacles, not waiting for the path to be clear.”
- “Students are the future; shape your mind, and you shape the world.”