Dr B R Ambedkar 135th birth anniversary: 50+ inspiring quotes for students

Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar , the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, and took his last breath on December 6, 1956.

He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.

Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly for the rights and upliftment of the backward classes in India. He dedicated his life to fighting inequality and creating a society based on justice and equality.

After 69 years of his death, he continues to inspire and guide people across the world. These life-changing quotes reflect the visionary thinking and commitment of Dr Ambedkar, his contributions to nation building. We can learn from his words and wisdom creating a better and more inclusive future for everyone.

Ahead of Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, here are 50+ inspiring quotes for students.

Dr B R Ambedkar 50+ inspiring and motivational quotes for students