AP inter results 2025: BIEAP set to release 1st & 2nd year results tomorrow

BIEAP is set to release the AP Inter result 2025 on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Students will be able to check their results at 11 AM, as stated by the board

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
AP inter results 2025 Out Tomorrow: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has said that the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Public exam (IPE) results will be announced tomorrow, at 11 am. Students who showed up for the AP board exam can view their AP inter 1st year result and AP inter 2nd year results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. 
 
The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were held in March of this year by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). While the second-year exams took place from March 3 to March 20, 2025, the first-year exams started on March 1, 2025, and ended on March 19. 

AP Inter Result 2025: Date and Time 

Date- April 12, 2025  Time- 11 am. 

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to download results once released

1. Go to the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
 
2. On the home page, press on the AP Inter Result 2025 link.
 
3. On the next page, candidates will have to fill in their login details and submit.
 
4. View the result displayed on the screen.
 
5. Download the result.
 
6. Keep a printout of the same for further use. 

AP Inter Result 2025: Passing percentage

Information on the additional tests will be released later. To pass the exam, a student must score at least 33%. If unhappy with the result, students can apply for revaluation by submitting a form and a fee.

AP Inter result 2025: Insights

Students are advised by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to retain their hall passes on hand and carefully review all of the information on the marks memo, including their name, roll number, and subject-specific grades. By May 2025, original mark sheets will be distributed through schools, and the internet result will be provisional. 
 
Students who do not pass will be given another option to continue their education by taking supplemental tests in June 2025. A few days following the release of the BIEAP Inter Results 2025, students will need to go to their individual schools to pick up the original mark sheets.  

 

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

