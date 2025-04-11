Home / Education / News / Schools, colleges may shut in many states over Ambedkar Jayanti weekend

Schools, colleges may shut in many states over Ambedkar Jayanti weekend

Schools and colleges are likely to remain closed for the entire weekend in many states, culminating in the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on Monday

B R Ambedkar
B R Ambedkar | Wikimedia Commons
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 14, 2025, schools and colleges are expected to remain closed in many states of India as part of the observance of this significant public holiday.
 
This month offers many holidays for both students and working professionals, with many states observing on April 10, 12, 13, and 14. Those who manage to take a day off on April 11 (Friday) can enjoy an extended five-day weekend.
 
April 14 (Monday) commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice. The day is marked by various events and ceremonies honouring his contributions to the nation.​
 
Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti is a significant occasion in India, reflecting the country's commitment to equality and social reform. He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader and he fought for the rights and upliftment of the backward classes in India.
 
His efforts in drafting the Constitution and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities have left an indelible mark on Indian society.​

Schools, colleges to remain shut on April 14

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges in many states will remain closed on this day to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's legacy. On this day, the government offices and banks will also observe the holiday, leading to a nationwide closure of public services.​
 
Parents and students are advised to check with their respective institutions for any specific programs or events scheduled in honour of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti.

Also Read

Holi 2025 holidays: How many days will schools be closed in each state?

Telangana govt enforces Telugu as compulsory subject in all schools

Panic grips parents after 40 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

Morgan Stanley profits rise as market swings boost trading revenue

Xi Jinping calls on EU to oppose US 'bullying' amid escalating trade war

 
As the nation prepares to celebrate this important day, the closure of schools and colleges underscores the significance of Dr. Ambedkar's contributions and the enduring relevance of his vision for an inclusive and equitable society.​

Three days' holiday for students

Due to the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the following weekend is going to be a long one for students. However, holiday schedules vary by state and education board.
 
April 12 - Second Saturday, many institutions/departments and offices including banks remain closed.
April 13 - Baisakhi, this day is also Sunday.
April 14 - Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti / Vishu / Tamil New Year

April 2025: Holiday list

Here’s the list of holidays in the month of April: 
Date & Day Festival
April 6, 2025 (Sunday) Ram Navami
April 10, 2025 (Thursday) Mahavir Jayanti
April 11, 2025 (Friday) Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti
April 13, 2025 (Sunday) Baisakhi
April 14, 2025 (Monday) Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18, 2025 (Friday) Good Friday
April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) Parshuram Jayanti
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AP inter results 2025: BIEAP set to release 1st & 2nd year results tomorrow

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Check last date to apply and other details

Dr B R Ambedkar 135th birth anniversary: 50+ inspiring quotes for students

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025 released at sebaonline.org; here's how to check

Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result

Topics :schoolIndian educationB R Ambedkar

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story