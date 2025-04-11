Schools, colleges may shut in many states over Ambedkar Jayanti weekend

To mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 14, 2025, schools and colleges are expected to remain closed in many states of India as part of the observance of this significant public holiday.

This month offers many holidays for both students and working professionals, with many states observing on April 10, 12, 13, and 14. Those who manage to take a day off on April 11 (Friday) can enjoy an extended five-day weekend.

April 14 (Monday) commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice. The day is marked by various events and ceremonies honouring his contributions to the nation.​

Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti is a significant occasion in India, reflecting the country's commitment to equality and social reform. He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader and he fought for the rights and upliftment of the backward classes in India.

His efforts in drafting the Constitution and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities have left an indelible mark on Indian society.​

Schools, colleges to remain shut on April 14

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges in many states will remain closed on this day to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's legacy. On this day, the government offices and banks will also observe the holiday, leading to a nationwide closure of public services.​

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective institutions for any specific programs or events scheduled in honour of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti.

As the nation prepares to celebrate this important day, the closure of schools and colleges underscores the significance of Dr. Ambedkar's contributions and the enduring relevance of his vision for an inclusive and equitable society.​

Three days' holiday for students

Due to the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the following weekend is going to be a long one for students. However, holiday schedules vary by state and education board.

April 12 - Second Saturday, many institutions/departments and offices including banks remain closed.

April 13 - Baisakhi, this day is also Sunday.

April 14 - Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti / Vishu / Tamil New Year

April 2025: Holiday list