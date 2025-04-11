Home / Education / News / Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Check last date to apply and other details

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Check last date to apply and other details

The last date to apply for the Telangana government's flagship scheme, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, is April 14. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Last Date: The Telangana government’s flagship scheme aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities to avail financial aid up to Rs. 3 lakh to establish self-employment ventures. 
 
This scheme will empower youth by providing subsidized loans, fostering economic independence and job creation.

What is the funding pattern of the scheme?

Here is the funding pattern of the scheme: 
Unit Cost Subsidy Bank Load
Unit cost up to Rs 50,000 100% -
Unit cost from Rs 50,001 to Rs 100000 90% 10%
Unit cost from Rs 1,00,001 to Rs 2,00,000 80% 20%
Unit cost from 2,00,001 to Rs 4,00,000 70% 30%
Vulnerable Groups (Up to Rs 1,00,000) 90% with, 10% from EMF -
Minor Irrigation 100% -

What is the last date to apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme?

The last date to apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme is April 14, 2025. 

What are the eligibility criteria for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme?

Income Limit:

For rural areas income should be Rs 1,50,000. For Urban areas, the income limit should be Rs 2,00,000 per annum (Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, and Nagar Panchayat)
 
The ration card details should be shared with the application form. In case, the ration card is not available, the candidates need to submit an income certificate issued by the Meeseva.

Age limit

  • For non-agricultural schemes, the candidate's age should be between 21 and 55 years (as of July 1st of the implementation year).
  • For agriculture and allied sectors, the age limit is 21–60 years.

Other conditions

One household shall be limited to one self-employment scheme within five years.
The following candidates would get the benefits over others:
  • Candidates availing the ESS for the First-time
  • Women Candidates (minimum 25% of total target) particularly single and widowed women
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) (minimum 5%)
  • Family members of Martyrs of Telangana agitation and SC Sub classification agitation.
  • Candidates with existing skills in self-employment.

What are the documents required to apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme?

Here are the list of documents required for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme:
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Ration Card (or) Income Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (issued after Telangana formation)
  • Permanent Driving License (for transport sector schemes)
  • Pattadar Passbook (for agricultural schemes)
  • SADAREM Certificate (for PwDs)
  • Passport-Sized Photograph
  • Vulnerable Group Certification (certified by the Mandal Level Committee)
 
Topics :Rajiv GandhiTelanganaloansubsidy

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

