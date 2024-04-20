UP Board Result 2024: 10th and 12th results expected to be announced today

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024 today i.e. April 20, 2024 by 2 pm. According to many reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will share the 10th, and 12th results 2024 through a press conference at 2 pm today (April 20). Students can access their marks on the official board sites at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and result.upmsp.edu.in. The final examinations for High School and Intermediate were held by the UPMSP from February 22 to March 9, 2024. Students can access their marks on the official board sites at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and result.upmsp.edu.in. The final examinations for High School and Intermediate were held by the UPMSP from February 22 to March 9, 2024.

The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board exams were held in two shifts every date. The first shift was from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

UP Board Result 2024: Steps to check

1. Visit the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the link named “Download UP Board Result 2024" and press on it

3. Select the appropriate link for the exam you showed up for – either High School (Class 10th) or Intermediate (Class 12th) results.

4. Fill in your roll number and submit your login credentials.

5. Your Class 10th or 12th results will be showcased on the screen.

6. Download your UP Board results and take a printout for later.

UP Board Result 2024: Insights

According to the UPMSP, some 55,25,308 students registered for the UP Board exam in 2024. Of these, 29,99,507 students had registered for the high school board examination and 25,25,801 for the intermediate board exams. In any case, 1,84,986 applicants dropped the intermediate board examination while 1,39,022 dropped out of the high school examination.

The evaluation cycle was completed in 13 working days from March 16 to March 31, 2024. But, the evaluation work was not held between March 24 to March 26, 2024, considering Holi celebration. For additional related details, applicants can take a look at the official site of UPMSP.