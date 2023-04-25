UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results today; Details here

To get to the Class 10, 12 Uttar Pradesh result 2023, students need to use credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. Class 10th UP board exams were held from February 16 to March 3, and the UP Board Class 12th exams were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 million students signed up for the UP Board exams for Class 10th and Class 12th this year.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will today (April 25) announce the UP Board exam result 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th. In a UPMSP board official’s social media post, they have also declared the timings for the results revealed i.e. today at 1:30 p.m. The official websites for the UP board's 10th and 12th grades in 2023 are upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in, respectively.