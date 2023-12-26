BSSC CGL result 2022 out at bssc.bihar.gov.in, Know how to check result

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the final-result of the third Graduate Level Combined Competitive Test 2022. Applicants who took part in the document verification round can view their results at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Under the CGL recruitment 2022, BSSC expects to fill a sum of 2,248 positions.

The qualified candidates' document verification (DV) occurred between October 5 and October 9, 2023. The BSSC has likewise made public the post-wise cutoff scores for the third CGL Test 2022 with the results.

BSSC CGL 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the BSSC’s official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the link labelled “Important Notice Regarding Result with Service Allotment for Adv No- 01/22, 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam – 2022", on the webpage.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen in PDF form.

Step 4: Find your name in the results list.

Step 5: Download the BSSC CGL results and save for later.

BSSC CGL 2022: Essentials

The BSSC recruiting procedure is partitioned into three phases: prelims, mains, and an interview. On March 5, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 02:30 pm, the BSSC CGL prelims test 2022 was conducted. The people who cleared the prelims tests were qualified to take the BSSC CGL mains on July 23, 2023.

The Main Exam's September results showed that 2464 applicants had been provisionally selected for the document verification (DV) phase. These people were expected to be available with their original documents for the DV process.

In the meantime, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started publishing stage 2 results of the Teacher recruitment exam (TRE). 10,874 candidates passed the TRE for grades 6 through 8, while 6,968 candidates passed the TRE for grades 9 through 10. Counselling for all people whose results have been declared was already started on December 25.

Both the original admit card and a self-attested copy of the BPSC's Teacher Recruitment exam 2023 admit card should be presented during the counselling process.

BSSC CGL: Overview

The Common Graduate Level (CGL) exam is administered by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) to fill prestigious government positions in Bihar. This exam offers a critical chance for people looking for a stable profession in the Bihar government.

The exam procedure comprises three phases i.e. the preliminary test, the main test, and a round of personal interviews. Applicants must meet the qualification rules and post particular needs prior to applying for the test.